Bulgaria Prepares for Potential Migrant Wave Amid Middle East Conflicts

Politics | October 4, 2024, Friday // 14:19
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Prepares for Potential Migrant Wave Amid Middle East Conflicts @Wikimedia Commons

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev expressed concern about the potential danger of a migrant wave heading toward Bulgaria, following a session of the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) that discussed the risks for the country amid ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

Glavchev noted that while there is currently no significant change in the size or structure of the migrant flow, with numbers remaining low, the possibility of an increase in migration remains a concern. He emphasized that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety and calm of Bulgarian citizens.

Reflecting on the NSAC meeting, Glavchev described the session as productive, highlighting the spirit of unanimity among participants as a positive sign for addressing national challenges. He stressed that coordinated efforts between institutions produce the best outcomes for Bulgarian citizens.

Citing the successful evacuation of Bulgarian nationals from Beirut as an example of effective cooperation, Glavchev announced that 25 more people would be evacuated from Lebanon between 10 a.m. and noon today, with 16 others expected to leave via a Canadian Airlines flight to Istanbul. He also addressed the situation of Bulgarian citizens in Iran, confirming that while the government is prepared to assist with evacuations, no requests have been made thus far. He added that around 45-50 Bulgarians are currently in Iran and reiterated the advisory against traveling to or leaving the country.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Glavchev, Bulgaria, migrant wave

Related Articles:

Rising Debt Among Young Bulgarians: A Concern for Financial Literacy

The number of young people up to the age of 25 who are heavily in debt is on the rise in Bulgaria

Business » Finance | October 6, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Fewer Households in Bulgaria Use Wood for Heating as Prices Rise and Supply Wanes

Fewer households in Bulgaria are relying on wood for heating

Business » Energy | October 6, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Gross External Debt in Bulgaria Climbs, Driven by Long-Term Liabilities

At the end of July 2024, Bulgaria's gross external debt reached 43.69 billion euros

Business » Finance | October 5, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Bulgarian Fruit Crops Suffer Due to High Temperatures and Hailstorms

This year, Bulgaria saw a weaker fruit crop harvest compared to previous years

Business » Industry | October 5, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

Strong Winds and Rain Expected Across Bulgaria This Weekend

Overnight and into tomorrow, widespread precipitation is expected, with more intense thunderstorms in Western and Central Bulgaria

Society » Environment | October 4, 2024, Friday // 17:43

Bulgaria’s Finance Ministry Anticipates Meeting Eurozone Inflation Criteria by December

Bulgaria's Ministry of Finance is optimistic that the final requirement for joining the Eurozone will be met by December

Business » Finance | October 4, 2024, Friday // 16:36
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria Faces No Direct Threat Amid Middle East Conflicts, Says President Radev

Following an extraordinary meeting of the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC), President Rumen Radev stated that Bulgaria currently faces no direct threat

Politics » Defense | October 4, 2024, Friday // 13:38

Survey: Six Parties Set to Enter Bulgaria's National Assembly

A national survey conducted by bTV in collaboration with "Market Links" reveals that six parties are poised to enter Bulgaria's 51st National Assembly

Politics | October 4, 2024, Friday // 10:25

Immediate Evacuation Advisories for Bulgarians in Iran as Tensions Escalate

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Bulgarian citizens residing in Iran to leave the country immediately due to rising tensions in the Middle East

Politics » Diplomacy | October 3, 2024, Thursday // 10:00

Bulgarian Deputy Candidate Arrested for Vote-Buying Allegations

Bulgarian authorities have detained a deputy candidate from the "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" coalition

Politics | October 3, 2024, Thursday // 09:37

Bulgarians Abroad to Vote in 720 Polling Stations for Upcoming Elections

The deadline for submitting advance applications to vote abroad in the upcoming early parliamentary elections on October 27 has passe

Politics | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 19:00

New Bulgarian Contingent Begins Mission with KFOR in Kosovo

A new contingent from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria has commenced its mission as part of the NATO Stabilization Force in Kosovo

Politics » Defense | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 17:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria