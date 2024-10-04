Bulgaria Prepares for Potential Migrant Wave Amid Middle East Conflicts

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev expressed concern about the potential danger of a migrant wave heading toward Bulgaria, following a session of the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) that discussed the risks for the country amid ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

Glavchev noted that while there is currently no significant change in the size or structure of the migrant flow, with numbers remaining low, the possibility of an increase in migration remains a concern. He emphasized that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety and calm of Bulgarian citizens.

Reflecting on the NSAC meeting, Glavchev described the session as productive, highlighting the spirit of unanimity among participants as a positive sign for addressing national challenges. He stressed that coordinated efforts between institutions produce the best outcomes for Bulgarian citizens.

Citing the successful evacuation of Bulgarian nationals from Beirut as an example of effective cooperation, Glavchev announced that 25 more people would be evacuated from Lebanon between 10 a.m. and noon today, with 16 others expected to leave via a Canadian Airlines flight to Istanbul. He also addressed the situation of Bulgarian citizens in Iran, confirming that while the government is prepared to assist with evacuations, no requests have been made thus far. He added that around 45-50 Bulgarians are currently in Iran and reiterated the advisory against traveling to or leaving the country.