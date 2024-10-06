Bulgaria Faces No Direct Threat Amid Middle East Conflicts, Says President Radev

Politics » DEFENSE | October 4, 2024, Friday // 13:38
Following an extraordinary meeting of the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC), President Rumen Radev stated that Bulgaria currently faces no direct threat, according to the conclusions drawn from reports by the security services and the Ministry of the Interior. The session, lasting three hours, focused on the theme of "Risks and threats to national security in the context of conflicts in the Middle East" and the necessary measures to address them.

The meeting brought together representatives from all parliamentary forces, as well as key figures from the interim government, including Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev, Speaker of the National Assembly Raya Nazaryan, and other high-ranking officials such as the acting ministers of finance, internal affairs, and defense, alongside intelligence and security agency leaders.

During the meeting, Radev thanked the participants, including political parties, for prioritizing national security amid an ongoing election campaign. The council discussed the deterioration of the security environment in the Middle East and its potential impact on Bulgaria. Participants expressed concern over the escalating violence and humanitarian crisis in the region, joining international calls for de-escalation, restraint, and avoidance of further involvement by other countries, which could lead to broader regional or global conflict. The council urged an immediate halt to hostilities and a return to dialogue based on international law.

Despite the absence of a direct threat, the sharply worsening security situation creates risks that necessitate continuous monitoring and preventive actions. Key concerns raised included the potential for increased migration flows and the possibility of terrorist attacks. The NSAC recommended consolidated efforts to evacuate Bulgarian citizens from the region, including the crew members of the ship "Galaxy Leader."

The council issued several recommendations to the government: strengthening preventive measures against terrorism within Bulgaria and abroad, ensuring the safe evacuation of Bulgarian nationals from conflict zones, and enhancing border protection in response to rising migration pressure. Additionally, the council advised bolstering cooperation with foreign security services, reviewing and updating the national counter-terrorism plan, and assessing the economic risks facing Bulgaria, including strategic reserves.

The recommendations were largely supported by NSAC members, with only one dissenting vote.

