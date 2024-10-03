Russian Forces Execute 16 Ukrainian POWs in Largest Known Mass Killing (VIDEO)

Russian forces have executed 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war near the villages of Mykolaivka and Sukhyi Yar in the Pokrovsk district of Donetsk Oblast. This incident marks the largest known execution of Ukrainian POWs during the ongoing conflict.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, reports emerged on October 1, 2024, via Telegram channels regarding the potential execution of the 16 servicemen by Russian military personnel. Media sources indicated that this war crime was committed in the Pokrovsk district, close to the aforementioned villages.

A released video depicts captured Ukrainian soldiers exiting a forested area controlled by the enemy. Once they formed a line, Russian forces deliberately opened fire, aiming to kill. Those who showed signs of life were shot at point-blank range with automatic weapons.

The Russian military executed 16 (!!!) surrendered Ukrainian soldiers at sight.



This is the worst incident of POW execution known so far in this war.



It happened near Pokrovsk.



Look at what the Russians did - they lined the surrendered Ukrainians up, shot them all down, and… pic.twitter.com/U3ub7PKx3x — Illia Ponomarenko ???????? (@IAPonomarenko) October 1, 2024

The Prosecutor General's Office is in the process of verifying the authenticity of the footage. Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin emphasized that this incident represents the largest known execution of Ukrainian POWs in the battlefield context.

Authorities have stated that such actions are a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and constitute a serious international crime.