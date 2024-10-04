Hungary Aims to Facilitate Schengen Membership for Bulgaria and Romania

World » EU | October 4, 2024, Friday // 12:15
Bulgaria: Hungary Aims to Facilitate Schengen Membership for Bulgaria and Romania

A source from the Hungarian EU presidency expressed optimism regarding the full acceptance of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen Area, reports BNR. "We firmly believe there is a possibility to achieve the full membership of Bulgaria and Romania in Schengen, and we will do everything we can to make this happen by the end of our presidency," the source stated. This issue is set to be discussed during a meeting of interior ministers on October 10 in Luxembourg. Currently, both countries are only part of the Schengen space for free movement by air and water.

The source emphasized that addressing this matter is a key agenda item for the Council and highlighted the necessity of resolving it. However, they did not provide clarity on how this would be achieved, particularly in light of recent elections in Austria, where the far-right Freedom Party emerged victorious, imposing a veto on both countries. Additionally, there are concerns regarding whether the Netherlands, where far-right parties are also gaining influence, would impose a veto on Bulgaria again.

