Revolutionary 3D Human Skin Prototype Developed by Bulgarian Scientists to Transform Medical Research

Bulgarian researchers from the "Plant Cell Biotechnology" department at the Center for Plant System Biology and Biotechnology (CBSBB), in collaboration with the Metabolomics Laboratory at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS), have developed an innovative 3D model of human skin aimed at advancing research in medicine and pharmacy. This prototype mimics the complex physiological structure and protective functions of the human epidermis through specialized techniques.

The experimental epidermal prototype replicates the outermost layer of human skin, which is the largest organ in the body. The thickness of the epidermis ranges from 50 to 100 µm, varying with age and other factors that can weaken the connections between the dermis and epidermis. The dermis, the deeper layer, is responsible for producing collagen and elastin alongside the epidermis. The epidermis itself is composed of keratinocyte epithelial cells, which primarily generate keratins that form a protective barrier, as well as melanocyte cells that provide pigmentation. Keratinocytes can differentiate and migrate, leading to the formation of five stratified layers essential for maintaining cellular immunity and homeostasis.

The scientists' model reproduces the stratified formation of epidermal layers using immortalized keratinocytes on a 3D polycarbonate matrix. This matrix is designed with specific porosity to facilitate optimal attachment, growth, and differentiation of keratinocytes within a multilayered structure. Immortalized keratinocytes are meticulously seeded on the matrix surface to create a continuous epidermal layer.

This innovative model allows for high-tech clinical studies to evaluate the biological effects and permeability of drugs and cosmetic formulations, significantly reducing the need for animal testing in research. Currently, the scientists at CBSBB and BAS are investigating the effects of UVA and UVB rays on skin photoaging and exploring natural products for sun protection.

"The global market for photoprotective products is nearly 10 billion euros annually. Many existing products rely on titanium dioxide as a primary ingredient, which will face future restrictions for use on human skin. Consequently, there is a strong trend toward finding natural alternatives to develop photoprotective products that prevent skin aging," stated Prof. Dr. Milen Georgiev, head of scientific development at CBSBB.

Utilizing a unique UV camera in Bulgaria, the researchers simulate skin aging conditions and evaluate plant substances extracted from medicinal plants on the newly created prototype. They have already identified several natural substances from endemic Bulgarian plants, such as Rhodope silyvriak, that demonstrate strong photoprotective properties and potential against UV-induced skin aging. These findings are in the process of being patented for the development of organic sunscreen products with anti-aging effects.