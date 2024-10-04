Strikes Near Russian-Operated Air Base in Syria Mark New Phase in Israel's Military Campaign

Israeli forces executed strikes near the Syrian coast yesterday, with explosions reported in the vicinity of the Russian-operated Khmeimim Air Base, located close to Latakia. It remains unclear if the airfield was intentionally hit, marking a potential first if confirmed. Regardless, these attacks indicate an escalation in Israel's approach to targeting locations in close proximity to this significant Russian military site in Syria, which holds considerable strategic importance for Moscow.

Reports from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a UK-based monitoring group, detail that approximately 30 missiles were launched in the coastal Latakia province, with specific targets including an ammunition warehouse near Jablah, not far from Khmeimim Air Base. It is suspected that these munitions, often supplied by Iran for Hezbollah, were struck shortly after their arrival in Syria. According to Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Avichay Adraee, Hezbollah has been engaged in smuggling weapons from Syria into Lebanon.

The SOHR confirmed the destruction of the warehouse in Jablah and noted the presence of warships and aircraft believed to be Israeli in the area during the attacks. Syrian and Russian air defenses reportedly attempted to counter the strikes for over 40 minutes. While it is unusual to mention Israeli Navy warships in such contexts, they may have contributed to the attacks. Typically, Israel has utilized fighter jets for such operations; however, the Israeli Navy does have capabilities that could allow for land strikes.

An unconfirmed report has surfaced regarding the death of a senior commander in the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a result of the strikes. Syrian state media indicated that the Israeli bombardment targeted military sites in Latakia and a warehouse within the airbase, although they claimed that key infrastructures like runways and towers were not affected. According to their timeline, the strikes occurred between 3:55 a.m. and 4:41 a.m., with Russian aircraft patrolling the area afterwards.

Khmeimim Air Base has played a crucial role in Russia's military intervention in Syria since 2015, housing extensive military operations and facilitating Moscow's influence in the region. An agreement with Syrian authorities has secured Russia's long-term access to the base, making it the only Russian airfield in the Mediterranean. The incident raises concerns regarding Russia's air defense capabilities in Syria, which have faced scrutiny due to repeated drone attacks despite extensive military engagement in Ukraine.

Historically, Israel has targeted Iranian-affiliated sites in Syria, ramping up these operations following the October 7 attack by Hamas last year. As of this year, SOHR has recorded 94 Israeli assaults on Syrian soil, encompassing 77 airstrikes and 17 missile attacks, which resulted in the destruction of nearly 185 targets. Most of these operations have focused on areas around Damascus.

What differentiates these latest strikes is their proximity to a key Russian military facility, suggesting a shift in Israel's operational calculus regarding the interception of weapons aimed for Hezbollah. There are implications that this facility may be involved in arms transfers, with Russia potentially aware of such activities.

While Israel usually refrains from commenting on its actions in Syria, the situation underscores a strategic decision to increase its offensive against Iranian weapon shipments, despite the risks associated with engaging targets near a Russian base. If confirmed, these developments would mark a significant evolution in the use of Khmeimim Air Base and highlight Israel's determination to prevent arms from reaching Hezbollah in Lebanon.