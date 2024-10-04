Survey: Six Parties Set to Enter Bulgaria's National Assembly

Politics | October 4, 2024, Friday // 10:25
Bulgaria: Survey: Six Parties Set to Enter Bulgaria's National Assembly

A national survey conducted by bTV in collaboration with "Market Links" reveals that six parties are poised to enter Bulgaria's 51st National Assembly. The survey, carried out among 1,011 adults between September 25 and October 1, shows that "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) and "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) are in a close contest for second place.

According to the findings, GERB-SDS leads with just over 23% of voter support. The competition for second place is tight, with WCC-DB garnering 14.1% and Revival receiving 13.3%, reflecting a narrow 0.8% gap between the two. The survey also indicates that both factions of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) are likely to secure seats in the new parliament. The coalition led by Ahmed Dogan, "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms," is projected to achieve nearly 8.4% support, while Delyan Peevski's "DPS - New Beginning" follows with 6.4%.

The survey shows the "BSP - United Left" party with 5.3% support, while "There is Such a People" (TISP) is trailing at 3.4%, which would prevent it from crossing the four percent threshold required for parliamentary representation, according to Market Links sociologists. The party "Greatness" (Velichie) is also not expected to gain a seat, though this could change as approximately 20-25% of voters make their decisions in the week leading up to the elections, with 18-20% deciding in the last two days, as noted by sociologist Dobromir Zhivkov.

Additionally, the survey reveals that 48% of respondents feel discouraged from voting due to the prevalence of bought and controlled votes. A significant 55% anticipate an increase in controlled and bought voting during these elections.

The data is from a national survey, implemented jointly by bTV and "Market Links", conducted among 1,011 adults in the country in the period September 25 - October 1, using the methods of a direct personal interview, as well as an online survey.

