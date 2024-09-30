Bulgarian Police Triple Fines for Electric Scooter Violations as Accidents Rise

Bulgaria: Bulgarian Police Triple Fines for Electric Scooter Violations as Accidents Rise

In Bulgaria, accidents involving electric scooters are becoming more frequent, with many drivers disregarding traffic rules, leading to increased enforcement by authorities, reports BNT. Chief Inspector Lachezar Bliznakov from the "Road Police" at the National Police General Directorate explained that police have imposed three times as many fines for violations with electric scooters compared to previous years.

According to Bliznakov, the rise in incidents is reflected in the growing number of injuries and fatalities. He emphasized that these trends have not gone unnoticed, and authorities have intensified their control measures. Since the beginning of the year, 831 fines and over 3,200 penalty slips have been issued for scooter-related violations, compared to 273 fines and 890 slips issued previously.

Bliznakov pointed out that scooter drivers often ignore basic traffic rules. Common violations include riding improperly on the roadway and carrying passengers, which is strictly prohibited. He warned against underestimating electric scooters, stating that while they may seem simple to operate, they pose significant risks. Scooters are unstable and behave unpredictably on the road, making them dangerous for inexperienced or careless riders.

The problem is widespread across the country, leading some municipalities to introduce additional restrictions on electric scooter use. In Varna, a campaign has been launched to educate students about the basic rules for riding scooters, as accidents involving young riders are on the rise, despite preventive measures and police action.

At the National Technical High School, where many students use scooters to get around, a preventive movement club has been created. Students like Kalin Radev are focused on promoting both safe and risky behaviors to help their peers understand the dangers of riding without helmets, speeding, or performing tricks.

Tsvetelin Stoychev highlighted the importance of safety, noting that laws apply to everyone and stressing the need for careful driving. Damian, another student, echoed this sentiment, urging riders to be more mindful of their surroundings and to respect speed limits and other road users.

