Bulgaria's Tourism Minister Highlights 2024 as Best Year Yet, but Challenges Remain

Tourism Minister Evtim Miloshev announced that 2024 has been the best year for Bulgarian tourism since the introduction of statistical tracking. Indicators such as tourism revenue, accommodations, tourist numbers, registrations, and border checkpoint traffic have all reached record levels. He shared this information during an interview on BNT.
Despite the positive data, Miloshev noted that Bulgaria's resorts still face significant challenges that need addressing. Sunny Beach, the country’s largest and most internationally known resort, has ongoing issues related to property ownership and organizational management. Miloshev emphasized that a broader discussion about these issues is missing from the national conversation on Bulgarian tourism. He mentioned that while some large hoteliers are very satisfied with the summer season, others are struggling, with some reporting empty hotels for much of the season.
Miloshev also highlighted that the profile of tourists visiting Bulgaria has shifted due to global instability. Russian, Ukrainian, and Israeli tourists, who once formed a significant portion of visitors, are now largely absent. He noted that inflation has driven up prices, prompting changes in the tourism market. The ministry’s strategy now focuses on extending the tourism season into spring and autumn. With climate change making autumn more appealing, especially along the coast, the potential for year-round tourism is increasing.
Miloshev stressed that Bulgaria’s rich cultural and historical heritage, as well as its spa and wellness offerings, could drive year-round tourism. However, he cautioned that achieving sustainability in the tourism sector requires more than just a successful season.
