North Macedonia Seeks Joint Railway Project with Bulgaria for Corridor No. 8

Aleksandar Nikoloski, the Minister of Transport of North Macedonia, announced that he expects to meet with Bulgarian representatives to discuss a new joint railway project that would connect the two countries. The railway, which is part of Corridor No. 8, would link Skopje with Sofia and extend to the Black Sea. Speaking at a press conference marking the first 100 days of Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski’s government, Nikoloski emphasized the need for a collaborative solution, adding that he hopes Bulgaria will either agree with the proposed route through Kriva Palanka and Deve Bair or suggest an alternative.

Nikoloski reiterated his belief that the current design for the railway is not optimal, describing the costs for its construction as "inflated and unrealistic." He questioned whether the country should invest heavily in such a project, given that North Macedonia lacks significant natural resources like oil or diamonds. The proposed third phase of the railway project spans 23.4 kilometers from Kriva Palanka to the Bulgarian border, including 22 tunnels and 16 bridges. The project is financed through a pre-accession grant from the EU's "Financial Framework for the Western Balkans" and loans from the EBRD and EIB.

The Minister did not rule out the possibility of announcing a new tender for the project, after the initial procedure was extended during the previous government and, according to Nikoloski, ultimately "failed." He mentioned that the tender process is being prepared by the EU and expressed his intention to push for a requirement that bidding companies be from EU or candidate countries, or have significant experience building railways in EU member states. This, he argued, would ensure that only high-quality companies participate.

Nikoloski also proposed that North Macedonia and Bulgaria work together on a new railway project, saying that a joint effort is the only logical way to establish a rail connection between the two nations. He expressed hope that Bulgaria would agree to collaborate, adding that a joint project would be more appealing to potential contractors. Despite challenges, he emphasized the importance of finding a solution to improve cross-border infrastructure.

Corridor No. 8, which runs from the Italian port of Bari through Albania, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria to the Black Sea, has gained attention in North Macedonia after Nikoloski suggested reallocating funds earmarked for the project to Corridor No. 10, deeming the current plans too expensive and unfeasible. However, institutions such as the European Investment Bank, one of the project’s creditors, have expressed support for the existing design, noting that the technical aspects were developed by international consultants to meet EU standards. The design includes extensive tunneling and bridges due to the difficult terrain, and both the EU and the EIB have stated that revising the project would lead to increased costs and a new financial structure.

At the press conference, Nikoloski was also asked about delays in setting up meetings with the Bulgarian side. He explained that personal reasons had forced him to postpone one scheduled meeting, while the Bulgarian representatives were unable to attend other proposed dates in Brussels due to logistical issues, including a strike at the airport. Despite these setbacks, Nikoloski stood by his remarks, criticizing some Bulgarian politicians and historians for damaging relations between the two countries. However, he maintained that the railway project was a separate issue and expressed confidence that a resolution could be reached.

The central section of Corridor No. 8 passes through North Macedonia, stretching 315 kilometers through Kichevo, Skopje, Kumanovo, Belyakovce, and Kriva Palanka. However, significant gaps remain, particularly at the western end (between Kichevo and the Albanian border) and the eastern end (from Kumanovo to the Bulgarian border).