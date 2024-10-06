Mining Industry Leads as Producer Prices Rise in Bulgaria

Fuel Prices in Bulgaria Likely to Rise Slightly Amid Middle East Tensions
There may be challenges ahead for oil prices if the situation in the Middle East escalates into a regional conflict
In Bulgaria, producer prices in August saw a 1.5% increase compared to the same month last year, according to data from the National Statistical Institute. The mining industry experienced the largest price growth, rising by 9.1%, while prices in electricity, heat, and gas production and distribution increased by 7.7%.
However, the processing industry reported a decline, with prices decreasing by 0.7%.
Price increases were notable in furniture production, up by 11.3%, repair and installation of machinery and equipment by 10.4%, and the production of computer, electronic, and optical products by 9.6%.
On the other hand, price declines in the processing industry were seen in sectors such as leather processing, footwear production, and related products by 10%, wood product manufacturing (excluding furniture) by 6.8%, and chemical production by 6.6%.
