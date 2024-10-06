Mining Industry Leads as Producer Prices Rise in Bulgaria

Bulgaria: Mining Industry Leads as Producer Prices Rise in Bulgaria @Pixabay

In Bulgaria, producer prices in August saw a 1.5% increase compared to the same month last year, according to data from the National Statistical Institute. The mining industry experienced the largest price growth, rising by 9.1%, while prices in electricity, heat, and gas production and distribution increased by 7.7%.

However, the processing industry reported a decline, with prices decreasing by 0.7%.

Price increases were notable in furniture production, up by 11.3%, repair and installation of machinery and equipment by 10.4%, and the production of computer, electronic, and optical products by 9.6%.

On the other hand, price declines in the processing industry were seen in sectors such as leather processing, footwear production, and related products by 10%, wood product manufacturing (excluding furniture) by 6.8%, and chemical production by 6.6%.

