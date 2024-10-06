Bulgarian Fruit Crops Suffer Due to High Temperatures and Hailstorms

Rising Debt Among Young Bulgarians: A Concern for Financial Literacy
This year, Bulgaria saw a weaker fruit crop harvest compared to previous years. The unusually high temperatures during December and January had a negative impact on the development of various fruit crops, including apples, according to Prof. Dr. Dimitar Sotirov from the Institute of Agriculture in Kyustendil.
The institute recently showcased 95 apple varieties and 15 pear varieties grown in the region, as part of its 95th-anniversary celebration. Prof. Sotirov noted that three new apple varieties had been submitted for recognition as Bulgarian varieties, a process expected to take 3-4 years. These new varieties, which have undergone a decade of testing, are notable for their resistance to diseases.
Prof. Sotirov also pointed out a recent slowdown in the establishment of orchards, attributing this to several factors, particularly the difficulty in marketing the produce. He noted that this year’s harvest has been weaker than in previous years, with hailstorms further complicating the situation in some regions. The absence of significant rainfall since June has also had a negative effect, with even irrigated crops yielding unsatisfactory results. High temperatures, low precipitation, and low humidity have impacted both the quantity and quality of the apple harvest.
He mentioned anomalies caused by the abnormal weather conditions, such as trees simultaneously producing both ripe apples and new blossoms. This phenomenon, although not new, poses a challenge as the trees' ability to bloom next season could be compromised. Prof. Sotirov explained that the lack of proper fruit thinning, due to insufficient labor, exacerbates the problem.
Looking ahead, Prof. Sotirov expressed concern over the potential for a poor harvest next year if high temperatures persist and there is a lack of rain or snow, as seen last winter. He emphasized that such conditions could have a detrimental effect on future crops.
