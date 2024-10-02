Variable Weather Expected in Bulgaria on October 4

Friday's weather in Bulgaria will feature a mix of conditions, starting with a sunny morning in Central and Eastern regions, while Western Bulgaria will experience cloudier skies, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. In the afternoon, rain showers are anticipated. Winds will be moderate to strong, shifting from south-southwesterly in the morning to northwesterly in the afternoon. Morning temperatures will range from 10°C to 15°C, with Sofia recording 13°C. Highs will vary between 26°C and 31°C, reaching 28°C in Sofia.

On the coast, the weather is expected to be mostly sunny with moderate, south-southwesterly winds. High temperatures will range from 22°C to 27°C, while the sea water temperature will be between 20°C and 22°C.

In the mountains, the morning will be predominantly sunny, but rain is forecasted for the evening, particularly in the massifs of Western Bulgaria. Winds will be strong to stormy, coming from the southwest. Highs will be around 22°C at 1,200 meters and 15°C at 2,000 meters.

