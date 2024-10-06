For Bulgaria: First Tanker of Liquefied Gas Unloaded at New Alexandroupolis Terminal

Rising Debt Among Young Bulgarians: A Concern for Financial Literacy
The first tanker carrying liquefied gas for Bulgaria is currently being unloaded at the new regasification terminal in Alexandroupolis, just two days after it became operational. This vessel, belonging to the French company TotalEnergies, holds a volume of 1 million MWh of liquefied gas, which is designated for the state gas supplier, Bulgargaz.
TotalEnergies secured the contract for deliveries in October, with plans to send two additional tankers to Alexandroupolis over the next two months. The company was awarded the tender after presenting the best price in an auction that concluded on September 30, which saw participation from 13 international firms, as reported by Bulgargaz.
Currently, a third auction is underway for supplies in Alexandroupolis, covering January and February 2025, also for a monthly volume of 1 million MWh. The results of this auction are expected to be announced at the end of November.
The Alexandroupolis terminal became operational on October 1, following a delay caused by a leak in the gas pipeline connecting the floating LNG regasification platform to the shore. The facility has a regasification capacity of 5.5 billion cubic meters annually, with 1 billion cubic meters reserved by Bulgargaz for a duration of 10 years, representing about one-third of Bulgaria's gas consumption. Bulgaria owns a 20 percent stake in the Greek port facility.
The liquefied gas from Alexandroupolis will enter Bulgaria via two entry points from Greece: the Kulata-Sidirokastro connection and the Komotini-Stara Zagora interconnector. Other sources of natural gas for Bulgaria include contracts with Azerbaijan at favorable prices, agreements with the Turkish operator Botas, and supplies from the Chiren gas storage facility.
