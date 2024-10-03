Erdogan Warns Israel's Actions Could Target Turkey Next

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that Israel's ongoing military actions in the Palestinian territories and Lebanon could soon target Turkey as well. Speaking before the Turkish parliament, he asserted, "While Israel is carrying out terrorist attacks against Lebanon, it is trying all kinds of provocations to bring regional countries into its fire."

Erdogan emphasized Turkey's determination to oppose Israel and urged the international community to adopt a similar stance. He criticized factions within Turkey advocating for neutrality, stating, "I appeal to those who say that Turkey should be neutral, to those who say that Hamas is a terrorist organization—we are not facing a state, but a gang of murderers who feed on blood." The president reiterated his previous comparisons of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Adolf Hitler.

Highlighting the geographical proximity of Lebanon to Turkey, Erdogan remarked, "Everything is now happening in the immediate vicinity of us. We will continue to fight for this to be stopped and for Israel to be punished. We will support our Lebanese brothers and help them in every way."

In a related context, Israel conducted airstrikes in Beirut, marking the first rocket strike in the city center, near the Lebanese Parliament. The Israeli army confirmed the continuation of its ground operation in Lebanon, dubbed "Northern Arrows," which has seen increased deployment of infantry and armored troops.

On September 30, Israeli tanks entered southern Lebanon for the first time since 2006, launching a ground operation against Hezbollah following the Lebanese military's withdrawal from the border. The Israeli military described this incursion as a "localized" and "limited" operation aimed at Hezbollah, prompting retaliatory shelling from Hezbollah and Iran against Israel.