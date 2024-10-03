Melania Trump Stands Firm on Abortion Rights, Opposing Husband's Stance

A little under a month before the US elections, Melania Trump has publicly supported abortion rights, challenging her husband, former President Donald Trump, on a pivotal campaign issue. This revelation comes from her forthcoming memoir, which is set to be published next week, as reported by the British newspaper "The Guardian."

In an excerpt from her book, Melania Trump questions, "Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the right to decide what to do with her own body?" She asserts that restricting a woman's ability to terminate an unwanted pregnancy equates to denying her autonomy over her body—a belief she has upheld throughout her life.

Melania argues that women should have the freedom to choose whether to have children based on their personal convictions, free from governmental pressure. This stance sharply contrasts with that of her husband, who advocates for allowing individual states to determine abortion rights. Donald Trump has emphasized that his appointments of three conservative Supreme Court justices have resulted in the repeal of nationwide abortion protections, a decision that has led many states to impose stricter abortion regulations.

In her advocacy for abortion rights, Melania's views align more closely with those of Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, who is a vocal proponent of reproductive rights and is campaigning to restore national abortion protections. Harris has referred to the removal of federal abortion rights as "a healthcare crisis," while Donald Trump is relying on support from religious and conservative voters to secure his re-election.