European Commissioner Nominee Zaharieva's Real Estate Portfolio Under Scrutiny

Ekaterina Zaharieva, the Bulgarian nominee for European Commissioner, has reportedly built a significant real estate portfolio, according to Politico. The publication claims to have accessed declarations of the candidates and found no discrepancies.

In 2008, Zaharieva purchased a 6,850-square-meter plot and a summer home in Greece's Halkidiki region, along with an apartment in Sofia. Between 2016 and 2018, she added two more houses and two plots of land in Bulgaria to her holdings.

As of now, Zaharieva has not responded to Politico's request for comment.

Today, the European Parliament's Committee on Legal Affairs began reviewing the candidates for potential conflicts of interest. Should no issues arise, the nominees are expected to face hearings by the relevant committees between November 4 and 12. If all candidates pass, the new European Commission is anticipated to receive approval during a session in Strasbourg from November 21 to 25, with a planned start date of December 1.