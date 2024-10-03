European Commissioner Nominee Zaharieva's Real Estate Portfolio Under Scrutiny
Ekaterina Zaharieva, the Bulgarian nominee for European Commissioner, has reportedly built a significant real estate portfolio, according to Politico. The publication claims to have accessed declarations of the candidates and found no discrepancies.
In 2008, Zaharieva purchased a 6,850-square-meter plot and a summer home in Greece's Halkidiki region, along with an apartment in Sofia. Between 2016 and 2018, she added two more houses and two plots of land in Bulgaria to her holdings.
As of now, Zaharieva has not responded to Politico's request for comment.
Today, the European Parliament's Committee on Legal Affairs began reviewing the candidates for potential conflicts of interest. Should no issues arise, the nominees are expected to face hearings by the relevant committees between November 4 and 12. If all candidates pass, the new European Commission is anticipated to receive approval during a session in Strasbourg from November 21 to 25, with a planned start date of December 1.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
EU Commission Calls Out Bulgaria on Racism, Legal Rights, and Noise Directive Compliance
The European Commission has issued an official warning to Bulgaria, along with two other member states
European Commission Takes Hungary to Court Over Sovereignty Law Dispute
The European Commission has referred Hungary to the Court of Justice of the European Union over a law aimed at protecting national sovereignty
Cyberattack on Dutch Police: Investigators Point to Foreign Country's Involvement
In a significant cyberattack, the contact details of all Dutch police personnel were stolen
Eurozone Entry Unlikely for Romania Amid High Deficit
The adoption of the euro remains an unattainable goal for Romania due to its persistent fiscal deficit
Will Austria's Freedom Party Block Bulgaria and Romania from Joining Schengen?
Since late 2022, Bulgaria and Romania have been primarily focused on Austria regarding their inclusion in the Schengen Agreement
Austria’s Far-Right Freedom Party Claims Victory, Future Government Uncertain
With all ballots now counted, Austria’s far-right Freedom Party has secured nearly 29 percent of the vote