European Commission Takes Hungary to Court Over Sovereignty Law Dispute

The European Commission has referred Hungary to the Court of Justice of the European Union over a law aimed at protecting national sovereignty. The Commission argues that the law violates European regulations by creating a Sovereignty Protection Office, which is responsible for investigating activities allegedly conducted in the interests of foreign countries, organizations, or individuals. The law also targets organizations suspected of influencing elections or public opinion through foreign funding.
In February, the Commission expressed its concerns in a formal notice to Hungary. After deeming Budapest's response inadequate, Brussels issued a reasoned opinion in May, emphasizing its worries about violations of fundamental rights outlined in the EU Charter, as well as breaches of internal market freedoms and European data protection laws. Hungary, however, insisted that the law does not infringe on European legislation and rejected the Commission's concerns.
Despite this, after reviewing Hungary’s response, the Commission maintains that many of its concerns remain unaddressed. The law, according to the Commission, impacts fundamental rights such as privacy, freedom of expression, association, legal confidentiality, and the presumption of innocence. Additionally, it is said to conflict with EU regulations on e-commerce, services, and data protection.
