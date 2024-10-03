New NATO Chief Mark Rutte Visits Kyiv to Strengthen Alliance with Ukraine

ATACMS Missiles Target Russian Radar, Creating Favorable Conditions for Ukrainian Strikes
The Ukrainian military successfully struck a Russian radar station using ATACMS ballistic missile
NATO's newly appointed Secretary General, Mark Rutte, is visiting Kyiv today in a show of support for Ukraine, according to AFP. His trip to the Ukrainian capital comes just two days after assuming his position as head of the alliance.
The new NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, has arrived in Ukraine for a visit. He met with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv. https://t.co/ZqObWwlSAi pic.twitter.com/FtJQ0nMks8— NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) October 3, 2024
Rutte met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the ongoing battlefield situation and Ukraine’s so-called victory plan. Zelensky mentioned that no final decision has been made regarding the use of missiles, supplied by Western allies, to target military sites within Russian territory.
A Russian missile attack on Kharkiv injured at least ten people last night
Ukraine is significantly ramping up its weapons production, with the capacity to manufacture 4 million drones annually
Romania is set to establish a new naval base aimed at training Ukrainian soldiers
Russian troops have made significant advances in Vuhledar, a strategic city in Donetsk Oblast. Analysts from DeepState have reported that Russian forces are posting photos of their flags in various parts of the city
The newly appointed Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, has emphasized that Ukraine will be his primary focus as he assumes the role
