New NATO Chief Mark Rutte Visits Kyiv to Strengthen Alliance with Ukraine

NATO's newly appointed Secretary General, Mark Rutte, is visiting Kyiv today in a show of support for Ukraine, according to AFP. His trip to the Ukrainian capital comes just two days after assuming his position as head of the alliance.

The new NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte, has arrived in Ukraine for a visit. He met with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Rutte met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the ongoing battlefield situation and Ukraine’s so-called victory plan. Zelensky mentioned that no final decision has been made regarding the use of missiles, supplied by Western allies, to target military sites within Russian territory.