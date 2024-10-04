Majority of Bulgarians See Benefits of EU Membership Amid Rising Costs

The rising cost of living and prices are the main factors driving Bulgarians to vote in the European elections, according to a newly published Eurobarometer survey. The survey, which gathered responses from over 26,000 individuals across all EU member states, highlights key concerns for voters in Bulgaria.

In Bulgaria, 56% of respondents cited rising prices and the cost of living as their primary motivation for voting, followed by 53% who mentioned the economic situation. These percentages are notably higher than the EU average, where 42% and 41% of respondents mentioned these concerns, respectively. Social protection, well-being, and access to healthcare ranked third among Bulgarian voters at 41%, compared to an EU average of 24%. The international situation followed, with 35% in Bulgaria, just slightly above the EU average of 34%.

Differences between Bulgaria and the EU are notable on issues like the environment and climate change, where only 12% of Bulgarians expressed concern compared to 28% in the EU. Similarly, defense and security were a priority for 19% in Bulgaria versus 28% in the EU, while migration and asylum were cited by 11% in Bulgaria compared to 28% EU-wide. On the other hand, 20% of Bulgarians are concerned about unemployment, higher than the EU average of 11%.

Despite the concerns, Bulgarian citizens have a slightly more optimistic view of the EU compared to the bloc’s average, with 53% of respondents agreeing that membership is beneficial—though this is the lowest percentage among EU countries. Job creation remains the leading benefit for 47% of Bulgarians.

While 56% of EU citizens believe their vote matters, only 42% of Bulgarians share this sentiment. Voter turnout in Bulgaria was also significantly lower than the EU average, with 33.78% of Bulgarians voting, compared to 50.74% across the EU.