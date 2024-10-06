Alarming: Delivery of New Medical Helicopters to Bulgaria Delayed Until 2025

The delivery of two new medical helicopters to Bulgaria has been delayed until early next year, as announced by the Ministry of Health. The Italian manufacturer, Leonardo, has informed that one helicopter is now scheduled for delivery in January 2025, while the second is expected in February 2025.

Originally, under the contract for the supply of air transport medical helicopters, the second unit was due by June 30, 2024. However, in May, the company cited production delays, pushing the delivery to November 2024. At the time, Leonardo assured that this delay would not affect the delivery schedule for the third helicopter, which was set for December 2024.

Last week, Leonardo sent a letter explaining that ongoing global supply chain issues are causing further delays in sourcing critical components for both helicopters, impacting final assembly. As a result, helicopter #2 will now arrive in January 2025, and helicopter #3 in February 2025, although these deadlines are also not guaranteed to be final.

The contract allows for a 60-day grace period for the late delivery of the second helicopter. After that period, penalties will be imposed for each day of delay. So far, fines totaling 69,749.17 leva have been issued to Leonardo. If helicopter #2 is delivered by January 31, 2025, the total expected penalty will amount to 284,503.22 leva.

Meanwhile, the software for the black box of the first helicopter has successfully passed all required tests, with the final issuance of the TSO (Technical Standard Orders) certificate pending. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has extended the period during which the helicopter can operate without a CVR/FDR until November 12, 2024.