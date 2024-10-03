Manager Talks: Novinite's New Series of Interviews with Business Leaders

Novinite Insider | October 3, 2024, Thursday // 12:30
Bulgaria: Manager Talks: Novinite's New Series of Interviews with Business Leaders @novinite.com

Novinite.com and Novinite.bg are excited to announce the launch of a new special series titled "Manager Talks," set to debut in October. This platform will feature leading managers and business leaders who will share their insights, experiences, and strategic approaches to business management in Bulgaria.

Building on the success of the "Ambassador Talks" series—where ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions shared their unique perspectives—"Manager Talks" aims to showcase the achievements of prominent Bulgarian managers. We believe these successful leaders have valuable stories to tell about the innovations they are implementing, the markets they navigate, and the challenges they encounter in their respective sectors.

Through engaging interviews, "Manager Talks" will provide a space for leaders to articulate their vision for the future of their companies and the broader business landscape in Bulgaria. This series presents an excellent opportunity for managers to highlight their journeys and successes to a wide audience, both nationally and internationally.

We invite managers and business leaders to share their insights and experiences in the "Manager Talks" series by contacting us at office@novinitegroup.com.

_________________________

novinite com logo

Novinite.com, as Bulgaria's largest English-language media outlet, plays a pivotal role in connecting local and international audiences with essential news and insights. With a commitment to fostering informed dialogue and promoting diverse perspectives, the platform is uniquely positioned to amplify the voices of Bulgarian business leaders through "Manager Talks."

 

novinite bg logo

Novinite.bg, one of the leading media outlets in Bulgaria, is dedicated to delivering comprehensive news and analysis on a wide range of topics, including business, politics, culture, and society. Through the "Manager Talks" series, Novinite.bg aims to enhance its commitment to providing in-depth coverage of the dynamic business landscape in Bulgaria.

Managers and leaders that participated in our series:

Nikolay Bachvarov on leadership, team motivation, and market resilience at Baumit Bulgaria

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Novinite Insider » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: manager talks, manager, series

Related Articles:

Manager Talks: Nikolay Bachvarov on Leadership, Team Motivation and Market Resilience at Baumit Bulgaria

Novinite.com and Novinite.bg are excited to launch "Manager Talks," a series featuring interviews with leading managers and business leaders sharing insights and strategies for business management in Bulgaria

Business | October 3, 2024, Thursday // 13:02

Bulgarian Actor Lyuben Kanev Makes West End Debut in London

Lyuben Kanev, a rising star from Bulgaria, is poised to make a splash in London's esteemed West End theatre scene

Society | April 15, 2024, Monday // 10:34

Bulgarian Actor Julian Kostov Joins The 3rd Season Of “The White Lotus”

The Bulgarian actor Julian Kostov has been chosen to participate in the third season of the series “The White Lotus” on HBO.

Lifestyle | February 7, 2024, Wednesday // 11:00

Serbian Actor Forced To Leave HBO Series Due To His 'Support' Of The War In Ukraine

The famous Serbian actor Miloš Biković is expected to part ways with the series “White Lotus” after the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused him of supporting the Russian invasion

World | February 6, 2024, Tuesday // 12:15

The Emmy Nominee Series "20 Minutes" Premieres in Bulgaria on TDC

The hit Turkish series "20 minutes", nominated for the prestigious Emmy Awards, debuted in Bulgaria on Timeless Drama Channel (TDC).

Society | May 7, 2020, Thursday // 14:23

BBC to Produce Documentary Series for Greta Thunberg

The BBC has announced that it will produce a documentary series for the Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg, Monitor reported.

Society | February 11, 2020, Tuesday // 17:56
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Novinite Insider

Online Formats Rise as Influencers Take Over Bulgarian Entertainment

In today's digital landscape, influencers are becoming the new celebrities, amassing millions of followers and gradually overshadowing traditional television as the preferred source of entertainment

Novinite Insider » Opinions | September 1, 2024, Sunday // 18:25

Musician Stefan Valdobrev for Novinite: You Dream During the Day and You Hear Your Muse Whispering

Stefan Valdobrev and “The Usual Suspects” are among the most iconic bands on the modern Bulgarian music scene

Novinite Insider » Interview | August 24, 2024, Saturday // 09:46

In the Wake of Global Upheaval: Bulgaria's Regression on LGBTQ+ Rights and Ukraine’s Bold Offensive

In a world teetering on the brink of potential catastrophe, an old Bulgarian saying has taken on new life: "If the apocalypse is near, come to Bulgaria - where we're happily living a century behind!

Novinite Insider » Opinions | August 18, 2024, Sunday // 14:05

Stephan Komandarev for Novinite: God Willing, More and More Quality Bulgarian Films Will Be Made

Stefan Komandarev was born in Sofia in 1966. He graduated from the French language high school in 1985

Novinite Insider » Interview | August 10, 2024, Saturday // 11:18

BAT - A Multi-Category Enterprise of the Future

In this exclusive interview for Novinite.com with Jorge Araya, SEE Area Director of British American Tobacco (BAT)

Novinite Insider » Interview | August 9, 2024, Friday // 09:00

Exclusive: NYT Best Selling Romance Author Meghan March on Overcoming Adversity and Embracing Storytelling

In an interview for Jenite.bg, bestselling author Meghan March delved into the profound impact her childhood and life experiences have had on her journey as a writer

Novinite Insider » Interview | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 11:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria