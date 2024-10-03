Bulgargaz Blocks Accounts of Toplofikatsia Sofia Amid Ongoing Debt Crisis
Bulgaria's state gas supply company, "Bulgargaz," has once again blocked all accounts belonging to the municipal heating company, "Toplofikatsia Sofia" (Heating Systems Sofia). This development was initially reported by" Focus" media, citing reliable sources, and later confirmed by BNT.
This marks the first time such action has been taken by Bulgargaz, despite numerous letters regarding overdue payments linked to a natural gas supply contract. In 2022, the Energy and Water Regulation Commission (EWRC) conducted an inspection in response to the situation.
In April 2024, the caretaker government declined to absorb the 1.6 billion leva debts owed by "Toplofikatsia Sofia," primarily to the Bulgarian Energy Holding. The state holding had previously intervened to support the municipal heating service, and each time Bulgargaz threatened legal action or account blockages, funds were provided, which were never recouped.
This ongoing situation poses a serious risk for residents of Sofia, who may face heating shortages as the heating season approaches.
