Cyberattack on Dutch Police: Investigators Point to Foreign Country's Involvement

Bulgaria's Ministry of Internal Affairs Detains More Than 20 in Anti-Vote Trading Operations
More than 20 individuals have been detained across Bulgaria during operations led by the Ministry of Internal Affairs targeting vote buying
In a significant cyberattack, the contact details of all Dutch police personnel were stolen, as reported by Dutch officials yesterday, according to DPA.
Justice Minister David van Weel informed parliament that an investigation by the country’s intelligence and security services indicates that a foreign state is "highly likely" to have orchestrated the breach, which affected all 65,000 police officers in the Netherlands.
The breach was discovered last week, revealing that hackers accessed police computer systems to obtain contact information, including names, email addresses, phone numbers, and in some instances, additional personal details.
For several years, the Netherlands' intelligence and security agencies have issued warnings about a rise in cyberattacks attributed to nations like China, Russia, and Iran.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The European Commission has issued an official warning to Bulgaria, along with two other member states
Ekaterina Zaharieva, the Bulgarian nominee for European Commissioner, has reportedly built a significant real estate portfolio
The European Commission has referred Hungary to the Court of Justice of the European Union over a law aimed at protecting national sovereignty
The adoption of the euro remains an unattainable goal for Romania due to its persistent fiscal deficit
Since late 2022, Bulgaria and Romania have been primarily focused on Austria regarding their inclusion in the Schengen Agreement
With all ballots now counted, Austria’s far-right Freedom Party has secured nearly 29 percent of the vote
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023