Cyberattack on Dutch Police: Investigators Point to Foreign Country's Involvement

World » EU | October 3, 2024, Thursday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Cyberattack on Dutch Police: Investigators Point to Foreign Country's Involvement

In a significant cyberattack, the contact details of all Dutch police personnel were stolen, as reported by Dutch officials yesterday, according to DPA.

Justice Minister David van Weel informed parliament that an investigation by the country’s intelligence and security services indicates that a foreign state is "highly likely" to have orchestrated the breach, which affected all 65,000 police officers in the Netherlands.

The breach was discovered last week, revealing that hackers accessed police computer systems to obtain contact information, including names, email addresses, phone numbers, and in some instances, additional personal details.

For several years, the Netherlands' intelligence and security agencies have issued warnings about a rise in cyberattacks attributed to nations like China, Russia, and Iran.

