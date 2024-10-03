32-Year-Old Dies in Fatal Scooter Collision with Pole in Sofia

Bulgargaz Blocks Accounts of Toplofikatsia Sofia Amid Ongoing Debt Crisis
Bulgaria's state gas supply company, "Bulgargaz," has once again blocked all accounts belonging to the municipal heating company, "Toplofikatsia Sofia"
A young man tragically lost his life after colliding with a pole while riding a scooter in Sofia, BNR reports. The incident occurred last night, with emergency services receiving the call at 11:50 p.m., according to reports from the emergency aid center in the capital.
An emergency response team arrived at the scene on "Simeonovsko Shosse" boulevard, where they confirmed the death of the 32-year-old man.
This incident marks the second fatality related to scooter accidents in Bulgaria in recent weeks. Earlier, a teenager in Pleven died following a scooter crash; he was taken to the hospital, but despite the efforts of medical personnel, they were unable to save him.
In Bulgaria, accidents involving electric scooters are becoming more frequent, with many drivers disregarding traffic rules, leading to increased enforcement by authorities
A significant fire broke out in central Sofia last nigh
The first group of 89 Bulgarians evacuated from Lebanon arrived safely at Sofia Airport last night, where they were greeted by acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev
The black box from the crashed L-39 "Albatros" has been successfully read, with the data sent to the aircraft’s manufacturer in the Czech Republic for analysis
Since the beginning of the year, Bulgaria has witnessed a staggering 5,389 traffic accidents, resulting in 334 fatalities and 6,794 injuries
The pagers that exploded in Lebanon did not pass through Hungary or Bulgaria, according to a report by Hungarian intelligence
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023