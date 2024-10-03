32-Year-Old Dies in Fatal Scooter Collision with Pole in Sofia

Society » INCIDENTS | October 3, 2024, Thursday // 10:54
Bulgaria: 32-Year-Old Dies in Fatal Scooter Collision with Pole in Sofia

A young man tragically lost his life after colliding with a pole while riding a scooter in Sofia, BNR reports. The incident occurred last night, with emergency services receiving the call at 11:50 p.m., according to reports from the emergency aid center in the capital.

An emergency response team arrived at the scene on "Simeonovsko Shosse" boulevard, where they confirmed the death of the 32-year-old man.

This incident marks the second fatality related to scooter accidents in Bulgaria in recent weeks. Earlier, a teenager in Pleven died following a scooter crash; he was taken to the hospital, but despite the efforts of medical personnel, they were unable to save him.

