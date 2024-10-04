Immediate Evacuation Advisories for Bulgarians in Iran as Tensions Escalate

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Bulgarian citizens residing in Iran to leave the country immediately due to rising tensions in the Middle East. This announcement was made by the ministry's "Situation Center" on its official website, highlighting the growing security concerns in the region.

Bulgarian nationals currently in Iran are advised to follow local authorities' security instructions closely and to stay informed about the developing situation. They are encouraged to avoid military sites and areas where large gatherings or public events are taking place. Additionally, citizens should promptly inform the Bulgarian embassy of their location and expected duration of stay.

For those looking to leave Iran, travel options are available via the land borders of the Republic of Turkey and the Republic of Armenia, while the border with Azerbaijan remains closed. However, the Ministry clarified that these travel options are not organized or coordinated by the Bulgarian embassy in Tehran.

In case of emergencies or the need for assistance, Bulgarian citizens can contact the Bulgarian embassy in Tehran through various channels. Phone numbers for assistance include +9821 88775037, +9821 8877 5662, and in emergencies outside working hours, +98 9305683409. For further inquiries or disaster-related concerns, they can also reach out to the "Situation Center" 24/7 through phone lines: +359 2 948 24 04 or +359 2 971 38 56, as well as via email at crisis@mfa.bg.