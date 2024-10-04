Immediate Evacuation Advisories for Bulgarians in Iran as Tensions Escalate

Politics » DIPLOMACY | October 3, 2024, Thursday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Immediate Evacuation Advisories for Bulgarians in Iran as Tensions Escalate @Pixabay

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged Bulgarian citizens residing in Iran to leave the country immediately due to rising tensions in the Middle East. This announcement was made by the ministry's "Situation Center" on its official website, highlighting the growing security concerns in the region.

Bulgarian nationals currently in Iran are advised to follow local authorities' security instructions closely and to stay informed about the developing situation. They are encouraged to avoid military sites and areas where large gatherings or public events are taking place. Additionally, citizens should promptly inform the Bulgarian embassy of their location and expected duration of stay.

For those looking to leave Iran, travel options are available via the land borders of the Republic of Turkey and the Republic of Armenia, while the border with Azerbaijan remains closed. However, the Ministry clarified that these travel options are not organized or coordinated by the Bulgarian embassy in Tehran.

In case of emergencies or the need for assistance, Bulgarian citizens can contact the Bulgarian embassy in Tehran through various channels. Phone numbers for assistance include +9821 88775037, +9821 8877 5662, and in emergencies outside working hours, +98 9305683409. For further inquiries or disaster-related concerns, they can also reach out to the "Situation Center" 24/7 through phone lines: +359 2 948 24 04 or +359 2 971 38 56, as well as via email at crisis@mfa.bg.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Iran, Bulgarian, embassy, Tehran

Related Articles:

Revolutionary 3D Human Skin Prototype Developed by Bulgarian Scientists to Transform Medical Research

Bulgarian researchers from the "Plant Cell Biotechnology" department at the Center for Plant System Biology and Biotechnology

Society » Health | October 4, 2024, Friday // 11:00

Bulgarian Deputy Candidate Arrested for Vote-Buying Allegations

Bulgarian authorities have detained a deputy candidate from the "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" coalition

Politics | October 3, 2024, Thursday // 09:37

Iran's Khamenei Blames US and European Nations for West Asia's Troubles

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has identified the United Nations and certain European nations as the fundamental cause of issues in West Asi

World | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 17:17

Iran’s Attack on Israel Condemned by Bulgarian Politicians

Boyko Borissov, leader of Bulgaria's GERB party, has strongly condemned Iran's missile attack on Israel

Politics | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 10:42

Missiles Rain Down: Iran’s Bold Strike on Israel Sparks Fears of All-Out War

Iran has launched over 180 ballistic missiles targeting Israel, leading to escalating tensions in the region

World | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 08:21

New Bulgarian Loan Restrictions Take Effect, Impacting Homebuyers

Starting today, new restrictions imposed by the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) on housing loans will take effect

Business » Properties | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 13:17
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Diplomacy

Bulgarian Evacuation Begins as Israel Strikes Targets in Lebanon and Yemen

The evacuation of Bulgarian citizens from Lebanon is underway

Politics » Diplomacy | September 30, 2024, Monday // 09:05

Bulgarian Foreign Ministry Urges Citizens to Leave Lebanon Amid Escalating Violence

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged all Bulgarian citizens to avoid travel to the Republic of Lebanon

Politics » Diplomacy | September 28, 2024, Saturday // 11:13

New Bulgarian Honorary Consulate Established in Romania's Cluj-Napoca

Bulgaria is establishing an honorary consulate in Romania, based in Cluj-Napoca

Politics » Diplomacy | September 27, 2024, Friday // 16:00

Bulgaria Enhances Economic Collaboration with Saudi Arabia and Oman at UN Assembly

Bulgaria and Saudi Arabia are moving forward with the signing of bilateral agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation in the economy and investment sectors

Politics » Diplomacy | September 25, 2024, Wednesday // 09:30

Bulgaria Works Towards US Visa Waiver: Assessing Diplomatic Progress

Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov recently discussed the prospects of visa-free travel to the United States with US Assistant Secretary of State James C. O'Brien

Politics » Diplomacy | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 11:16

Namibia Establishes Honorary Consulate in Sofia to Boost Bilateral Ties

Bulgaria's Council of Ministers has approved the establishment of an honorary consulate for Namibia in Bulgaria

Politics » Diplomacy | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 12:35
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria