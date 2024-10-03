Five Killed as Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah Center in Beirut

Israeli strikes last night targeted a Hezbollah emergency center in Beirut, resulting in the deaths of five people, according to Lebanon's health ministry and a source linked to the Lebanese Islamist group. The attack, reported by AFP, is the second to hit the center of the Lebanese capital this week.

The Israeli military launched three separate strikes on the southern suburbs of Beirut just before midnight. The southern district, a known Hezbollah stronghold, has been targeted by the Israeli army for the third time in less than 24 hours, according to a source affiliated with the group.

In the Bashura neighborhood, an Israeli attack killed two and left 11 others wounded, a Hezbollah-linked source said. AFP reporters in the area heard an explosion and noted that nearby buildings trembled. Ambulances were dispatched to the scene immediately after the blast.

The Lebanese health ministry also reported that in the past 24 hours, 46 people have been killed and 85 injured as a result of Israeli airstrikes in various regions of Lebanon.