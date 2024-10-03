Bulgarian Deputy Candidate Arrested for Vote-Buying Allegations
Bulgarian authorities have detained Ceyhan Ibryamov, a deputy candidate from the "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" coalition (DPS-Dogan faction), according to his lawyer, who spoke to BTA. Ceyhan Ibryamov's lawyer confirmed that the deputy was apprehended last night and taken to the investigative detention center on charges of vote-buying.
Earlier on Wednesday evening, his fellow party member Ilhan Kyuchuk wrote on Facebook: "We have had no contact with Ceyhan Ibryamo for the last 3 hours. What is happening? Has he been kidnapped?"
During the operation, police searched the candidate's apartment as part of their investigation. Yordan Kirov, the lawyer, stated that the next steps will involve either imposing a detention measure of up to 72 hours followed by an indictment or releasing the detained candidate for parliament, depending on the circumstances.
