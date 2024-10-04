Russian Missile Attack Injures 10 in Kharkiv, Including a Child

Strikes Near Russian-Operated Air Base in Syria Mark New Phase in Israel's Military Campaign
Israeli forces executed strikes near the Syrian coast yesterday, with explosions reported in the vicinity of the Russian-operated Khmeimim Air Base
A Russian missile attack on Kharkiv injured at least ten people last night. The second-largest city in Ukraine was struck by a "glide bomb," with a multi-story residential building being hit, according to local authorities. The bomb landed between the third and fourth floors, sparking a fire. Among the injured is a 3-year-old girl, and Kharkiv Governor Oleg Sinegubov stated that people remain trapped under the rubble.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed amendments to the Criminal Code that allow criminal defendants to avoid prosecution by signing a military service contract during mobilization. This also extends to suspects whose cases are still under investigation but have not yet reached trial.
US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller noted "productive steps" in Ukraine's victory plan, though the US refrained from discussing details, as Ukraine has not made the plan public. During his recent visit to Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presented the plan to President Joe Biden, which includes Ukraine’s potential accession to NATO.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reaffirmed ongoing support for Ukraine, guaranteeing a 50 billion dollar loan, which would come from frozen Russian assets. Meanwhile, the Moscow District Arbitration Court froze nearly 372 million dollars in assets held by the Russian branches of Citibank and JP Morgan Chase, Reuters reported.
NATO's newly appointed Secretary General, Mark Rutte, is visiting Kyiv today in a show of support for Ukraine
The Ukrainian military successfully struck a Russian radar station using ATACMS ballistic missile
Ukraine is significantly ramping up its weapons production, with the capacity to manufacture 4 million drones annually
Romania is set to establish a new naval base aimed at training Ukrainian soldiers
Russian troops have made significant advances in Vuhledar, a strategic city in Donetsk Oblast. Analysts from DeepState have reported that Russian forces are posting photos of their flags in various parts of the city
The newly appointed Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, has emphasized that Ukraine will be his primary focus as he assumes the role
