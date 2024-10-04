Russian Missile Attack Injures 10 in Kharkiv, Including a Child

World » UKRAINE | October 3, 2024, Thursday // 08:54
Bulgaria: Russian Missile Attack Injures 10 in Kharkiv, Including a Child

A Russian missile attack on Kharkiv injured at least ten people last night. The second-largest city in Ukraine was struck by a "glide bomb," with a multi-story residential building being hit, according to local authorities. The bomb landed between the third and fourth floors, sparking a fire. Among the injured is a 3-year-old girl, and Kharkiv Governor Oleg Sinegubov stated that people remain trapped under the rubble.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed amendments to the Criminal Code that allow criminal defendants to avoid prosecution by signing a military service contract during mobilization. This also extends to suspects whose cases are still under investigation but have not yet reached trial.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller noted "productive steps" in Ukraine's victory plan, though the US refrained from discussing details, as Ukraine has not made the plan public. During his recent visit to Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presented the plan to President Joe Biden, which includes Ukraine’s potential accession to NATO.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reaffirmed ongoing support for Ukraine, guaranteeing a 50 billion dollar loan, which would come from frozen Russian assets. Meanwhile, the Moscow District Arbitration Court froze nearly 372 million dollars in assets held by the Russian branches of Citibank and JP Morgan Chase, Reuters reported.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kharkiv, Russian, Ukrainian, Zelensky

Related Articles:

Strikes Near Russian-Operated Air Base in Syria Mark New Phase in Israel's Military Campaign

Israeli forces executed strikes near the Syrian coast yesterday, with explosions reported in the vicinity of the Russian-operated Khmeimim Air Base

World » Russia | October 4, 2024, Friday // 11:00

New NATO Chief Mark Rutte Visits Kyiv to Strengthen Alliance with Ukraine

NATO's newly appointed Secretary General, Mark Rutte, is visiting Kyiv today in a show of support for Ukraine

World » Ukraine | October 3, 2024, Thursday // 14:42

ATACMS Missiles Target Russian Radar, Creating Favorable Conditions for Ukrainian Strikes

The Ukrainian military successfully struck a Russian radar station using ATACMS ballistic missile

World » Ukraine | October 3, 2024, Thursday // 12:07

Zelensky: Ukraine Set to Mass-Produce Drones and Expand Defense Capabilities

Ukraine is significantly ramping up its weapons production, with the capacity to manufacture 4 million drones annually

World » Ukraine | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 14:18

Romania to Launch Naval Base for Training Ukrainian Marines

Romania is set to establish a new naval base aimed at training Ukrainian soldiers

World » Ukraine | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 09:26

Vuhledar Falls: Russian Troops Capture Strategic Ukrainian Stronghold

Russian troops have made significant advances in Vuhledar, a strategic city in Donetsk Oblast. Analysts from DeepState have reported that Russian forces are posting photos of their flags in various parts of the city

World » Ukraine | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 08:31
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

New NATO Chief Mark Rutte Visits Kyiv to Strengthen Alliance with Ukraine

NATO's newly appointed Secretary General, Mark Rutte, is visiting Kyiv today in a show of support for Ukraine

World » Ukraine | October 3, 2024, Thursday // 14:42

ATACMS Missiles Target Russian Radar, Creating Favorable Conditions for Ukrainian Strikes

The Ukrainian military successfully struck a Russian radar station using ATACMS ballistic missile

World » Ukraine | October 3, 2024, Thursday // 12:07

Zelensky: Ukraine Set to Mass-Produce Drones and Expand Defense Capabilities

Ukraine is significantly ramping up its weapons production, with the capacity to manufacture 4 million drones annually

World » Ukraine | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 14:18

Romania to Launch Naval Base for Training Ukrainian Marines

Romania is set to establish a new naval base aimed at training Ukrainian soldiers

World » Ukraine | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 09:26

Vuhledar Falls: Russian Troops Capture Strategic Ukrainian Stronghold

Russian troops have made significant advances in Vuhledar, a strategic city in Donetsk Oblast. Analysts from DeepState have reported that Russian forces are posting photos of their flags in various parts of the city

World » Ukraine | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 08:31

NATO's New Chief Mark Rutte Prioritizes Ukraine's Membership Path

The newly appointed Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, has emphasized that Ukraine will be his primary focus as he assumes the role

World » Ukraine | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 12:31
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria