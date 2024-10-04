Russian Missile Attack Injures 10 in Kharkiv, Including a Child

A Russian missile attack on Kharkiv injured at least ten people last night. The second-largest city in Ukraine was struck by a "glide bomb," with a multi-story residential building being hit, according to local authorities. The bomb landed between the third and fourth floors, sparking a fire. Among the injured is a 3-year-old girl, and Kharkiv Governor Oleg Sinegubov stated that people remain trapped under the rubble.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed amendments to the Criminal Code that allow criminal defendants to avoid prosecution by signing a military service contract during mobilization. This also extends to suspects whose cases are still under investigation but have not yet reached trial.

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller noted "productive steps" in Ukraine's victory plan, though the US refrained from discussing details, as Ukraine has not made the plan public. During his recent visit to Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky presented the plan to President Joe Biden, which includes Ukraine’s potential accession to NATO.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reaffirmed ongoing support for Ukraine, guaranteeing a 50 billion dollar loan, which would come from frozen Russian assets. Meanwhile, the Moscow District Arbitration Court froze nearly 372 million dollars in assets held by the Russian branches of Citibank and JP Morgan Chase, Reuters reported.