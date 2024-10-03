Bulgarian Police Crack Down on Vote-Buying in Varna and Tvarditsa

Two individuals have been detained in Varna's "Asparuhovo" district as part of a police operation targeting vote-buying and domestic crime, according to a report by BNT. Pawnshops, payday loan businesses, and other locations suspected of involvement in vote trading are under investigation.

The operation, which began at midnight on October 3, is part of a broader effort to prevent vote-related offenses. Chief Inspector Dragostin Todorov of the Varna police stated that the operation will continue in the Varna region until the end of election day on October 27.

A similar operation is also underway in Tvarditsa, where police and gendarmerie teams have blocked entry points and are conducting checks at private residences, shops, and loan offices. Senior Inspector Dimitar Minkov explained that the focus is on crimes related to citizens' political rights. Additional checks are being conducted at entertainment venues, and drivers are being tested for alcohol and drugs at checkpoints.

Authorities are also investigating whether illegal logging and the exchange of firewood for votes are linked to crimes ahead of the October 27 elections. Senior Commissioner Dimitar Kikiov noted that arrests are likely, as the operation is addressing reports of old schemes resurfacing.