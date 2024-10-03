Bulgarian Police Crack Down on Vote-Buying in Varna and Tvarditsa

Crime | October 3, 2024, Thursday // 08:40
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Police Crack Down on Vote-Buying in Varna and Tvarditsa

Two individuals have been detained in Varna's "Asparuhovo" district as part of a police operation targeting vote-buying and domestic crime, according to a report by BNT. Pawnshops, payday loan businesses, and other locations suspected of involvement in vote trading are under investigation.

The operation, which began at midnight on October 3, is part of a broader effort to prevent vote-related offenses. Chief Inspector Dragostin Todorov of the Varna police stated that the operation will continue in the Varna region until the end of election day on October 27.

A similar operation is also underway in Tvarditsa, where police and gendarmerie teams have blocked entry points and are conducting checks at private residences, shops, and loan offices. Senior Inspector Dimitar Minkov explained that the focus is on crimes related to citizens' political rights. Additional checks are being conducted at entertainment venues, and drivers are being tested for alcohol and drugs at checkpoints.

Authorities are also investigating whether illegal logging and the exchange of firewood for votes are linked to crimes ahead of the October 27 elections. Senior Commissioner Dimitar Kikiov noted that arrests are likely, as the operation is addressing reports of old schemes resurfacing.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: vote, police, operation

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Ministry of Internal Affairs Detains More Than 20 in Anti-Vote Trading Operations

More than 20 individuals have been detained across Bulgaria during operations led by the Ministry of Internal Affairs targeting vote buying

Crime | October 3, 2024, Thursday // 16:48

Cyberattack on Dutch Police: Investigators Point to Foreign Country's Involvement

In a significant cyberattack, the contact details of all Dutch police personnel were stolen

World » EU | October 3, 2024, Thursday // 11:00

Bulgarian Deputy Candidate Arrested for Vote-Buying Allegations

Bulgarian authorities have detained a deputy candidate from the "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" coalition

Politics | October 3, 2024, Thursday // 09:37

Georgian National Arrested on Trakia Highway for Illegally Transporting 44 Migrants

A Georgian national was detained on the Trakia highway for transporting foreigners without identity documents

Crime | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 18:38

Police Operation in Burgas Targets Vote Trading and Illegal Migration

A specialized police operation targeting crimes related to the political rights of citizens and general criminal activity is currently underway in Burgas

Crime | September 30, 2024, Monday // 13:03

Austria’s Far-Right Freedom Party Claims Victory, Future Government Uncertain

With all ballots now counted, Austria’s far-right Freedom Party has secured nearly 29 percent of the vote

World » EU | September 30, 2024, Monday // 08:56
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Bulgaria's Ministry of Internal Affairs Detains More Than 20 in Anti-Vote Trading Operations

More than 20 individuals have been detained across Bulgaria during operations led by the Ministry of Internal Affairs targeting vote buying

Crime | October 3, 2024, Thursday // 16:48

Georgian National Arrested on Trakia Highway for Illegally Transporting 44 Migrants

A Georgian national was detained on the Trakia highway for transporting foreigners without identity documents

Crime | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 18:38

Sevlievo Woman in Coma After Brutal Attack by Partner

A 28-year-old woman from Sevlievo is in critical condition after suffering severe injuries from a beating by the man she lived with

Crime | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 14:30

Police Operation in Burgas Targets Vote Trading and Illegal Migration

A specialized police operation targeting crimes related to the political rights of citizens and general criminal activity is currently underway in Burgas

Crime | September 30, 2024, Monday // 13:03

British and Bulgarian Authorities Unite Against Human Trafficking Across the English Channel

The Daily Mail reports on a joint operation conducted by British and Bulgarian authorities aimed at combating human trafficking across the English Channel

Crime | September 30, 2024, Monday // 10:01

Norway Launches Investigation into Exploding Pagers Linked to Bulgarian-Based Firm

Norway’s National Criminal Investigation Service (KRIPOS) has issued an international search for 39-year-old Rinson Jose, founder of the Bulgaria-registered company "Norta Global"

Crime | September 27, 2024, Friday // 09:26
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria