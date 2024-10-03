Bulgarian Police Crack Down on Vote-Buying in Varna and Tvarditsa

Bulgaria's Ministry of Internal Affairs Detains More Than 20 in Anti-Vote Trading Operations
More than 20 individuals have been detained across Bulgaria during operations led by the Ministry of Internal Affairs targeting vote buying
Two individuals have been detained in Varna's "Asparuhovo" district as part of a police operation targeting vote-buying and domestic crime, according to a report by BNT. Pawnshops, payday loan businesses, and other locations suspected of involvement in vote trading are under investigation.
The operation, which began at midnight on October 3, is part of a broader effort to prevent vote-related offenses. Chief Inspector Dragostin Todorov of the Varna police stated that the operation will continue in the Varna region until the end of election day on October 27.
A similar operation is also underway in Tvarditsa, where police and gendarmerie teams have blocked entry points and are conducting checks at private residences, shops, and loan offices. Senior Inspector Dimitar Minkov explained that the focus is on crimes related to citizens' political rights. Additional checks are being conducted at entertainment venues, and drivers are being tested for alcohol and drugs at checkpoints.
Authorities are also investigating whether illegal logging and the exchange of firewood for votes are linked to crimes ahead of the October 27 elections. Senior Commissioner Dimitar Kikiov noted that arrests are likely, as the operation is addressing reports of old schemes resurfacing.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
More than 20 individuals have been detained across Bulgaria during operations led by the Ministry of Internal Affairs targeting vote buying
A Georgian national was detained on the Trakia highway for transporting foreigners without identity documents
A 28-year-old woman from Sevlievo is in critical condition after suffering severe injuries from a beating by the man she lived with
A specialized police operation targeting crimes related to the political rights of citizens and general criminal activity is currently underway in Burgas
The Daily Mail reports on a joint operation conducted by British and Bulgarian authorities aimed at combating human trafficking across the English Channel
Norway’s National Criminal Investigation Service (KRIPOS) has issued an international search for 39-year-old Rinson Jose, founder of the Bulgaria-registered company "Norta Global"
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023