Turkish Conglomerate Acquires Canadian Gold Mining Projects in Bulgaria

Business » INDUSTRY | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 18:45
Bulgaria: Turkish Conglomerate Acquires Canadian Gold Mining Projects in Bulgaria

Canadian company Velocity Minerals, which oversees various gold and copper mining projects in Bulgaria, including Rozino and Iglika, has announced the sale of its Bulgarian assets to the Turkish conglomerate Türkerler for 59 million US Dollars, "Club Z" reports. Among the projects under Velocity’s control are "Momchil", "Dangovo", and "Nadezhda". The Turkish holding, based in Ankara and employing over 24,000 people, has been active for more than 50 years in energy, construction, and mining sectors.

The Canadian company shared details of the transaction on its website, noting that payment will be split into two installments: 15 million dollars initially, followed by a second payment of 44 million dollars, to be made within 18 months of the deal’s closure. The second payment can be reduced by 1.5 million dollars if settled within 12 months. Additionally, a penalty clause requires a 5% fee if the transaction fails to finalize.

The deal is expected to close by January 31, 2025, pending regulatory approvals, due diligence by the Turkish buyer, and approval from at least two-thirds of Velocity’s shareholders. Gorubso - Kardzhali AD, which holds a 30% stake in the Rozino project, will receive its share of the sale price, set at 55 million dollars.

Keith Henderson, President and CEO of Velocity Minerals, expressed satisfaction with securing the deal and emphasized that Türkerler’s diversified portfolio, which includes over 6 billion dollars in ongoing projects, makes the company well-positioned to further develop assets like Rozino with support from Velocity's local team.

Henderson also highlighted the potential positive impact on the local community, particularly in the Ivaylovgrad region, where the Rozino project is located. He noted that investment in the resource sector could bring significant economic benefits, especially as the nearby Ada Tepe mine is scheduled to close in 2026, making the development of the Rozino mine critical for maintaining employment.

Dundee Precious Metals (DPM), another Canadian company, continues to operate one of Bulgaria’s largest copper-gold ore mines in the village of Chelopech, with operations set to continue until 2032. DPM’s Bulgarian subsidiary also controls the Ada Tepe mine.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Canadian, Turkish

Related Articles:

October 3 Weather Outlook: Sunshine and Mild Winds in Bulgaria

The weather forecast for October 3 in Bulgaria indicates mostly sunny conditions, with high clouds expected in the northwestern regions

Society » Environment | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 18:55

New Bulgarian Contingent Begins Mission with KFOR in Kosovo

A new contingent from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria has commenced its mission as part of the NATO Stabilization Force in Kosovo

Politics » Defense | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 17:13

Expectations for Flu in Bulgaria: Two Strains and Vaccination for At-Risk Groups

Bulgaria is bracing for two flu strains this winter

Society » Health | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 16:09

Bulgaria Heightens Security Amid Middle East Tensions, No Immediate Terror Threats Reported

Atanas Ilkov, Bulgaria's Acting Minister of Internal Affairs, announced that there are currently no indications from Bulgarian or partner agencies of terrorist threats or a deterioration in the security environment

Politics » Defense | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 14:01

In Light of Israel's Crisis, Bulgaria Remembers the 2012 Burgas Bombing Linked to Hezbollah

Elena Poptodorova, Bulgaria's former ambassador to the United States, emphasized the historical risks the country has faced, in light of recent events in Israel

Politics | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 11:00

Kristalina Georgieva: Bulgaria Still Has a Path to Eurozone Entry in 2025

Bulgaria still has a chance to join the Eurozone next year, according to Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund

Business » Finance | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 09:23
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Industry

Bulgaria Faces Sunflower Crop Challenges as Sunflower Oil Prices Threaten to Rise

Bulgaria's sunflower crop is facing significant challenges this year, leading to potential spikes in sunflower oil prices due to a combination of weak harvests and difficulties in imports

Business » Industry | September 29, 2024, Sunday // 09:12

Prices of Fruits and Vegetables Surge on Bulgarian Exchanges

Prices for most fruits and vegetables have seen an increase on the exchanges in Bulgaria

Business » Industry | September 28, 2024, Saturday // 10:01

Bulgaria Faces Labor Force Decline of Over 400,000 in Next Decade

Bulgaria is projected to experience a significant decrease in its labor force over the next decade, with estimates suggesting a reduction of more than 400,000 individuals

Business » Industry | September 28, 2024, Saturday // 09:03

EU Considers Measures to Protect Bulgarian Poultry Industry from Ukrainian Egg Imports

Guarantees are required to address the issue of unfair imports of Ukrainian eggs within the framework of the EU's free trade agreement

Business » Industry | September 24, 2024, Tuesday // 10:16

Bulgaria's Trade Balance Turns Negative as Exports and Imports Fall

In 2023, Bulgaria's exports totaled 86.9 billion leva, reflecting a decline of 6.5% compared to the previous year

Business » Industry | September 22, 2024, Sunday // 10:28

Over 1.6 Billion Leva to Support Young Farmers and Rural Development in Bulgaria

The Bulgarian Ministry of Agriculture is set to allocate over 1.6 billion leva to support young and new farmers as well as to invest in rural infrastructure

Business » Industry | September 21, 2024, Saturday // 14:19
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria