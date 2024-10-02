Georgian National Arrested on Trakia Highway for Illegally Transporting 44 Migrants

A Georgian national was detained on the Trakia highway for transporting foreigners without identity documents, as reported by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Sofia. The incident occurred yesterday before noon when police stopped a van for inspection and discovered 44 men inside, all of whom identified themselves as Afghans. The driver was arrested, and pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.

According to the Regional Directorate, after presenting the gathered evidence to the prosecutor's office, the 37-year-old driver was charged with illegally assisting foreigners to reside or pass through the country. The crime carries a penalty of one to six years in prison and a fine ranging from 3,000 to 10,000 leva.

The Appellate Prosecutor's Office in Sofia confirmed that under the direction of the District Prosecutor's Office in Samokov, an investigation is underway into the case of illegal assistance to foreign citizens. Among the migrants were seven minors.

The man has been detained for up to 72 hours by order of the prosecutor, with a request for a "detention in custody" measure expected to be submitted to the court, the prosecutor's office added.