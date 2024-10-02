Georgian National Arrested on Trakia Highway for Illegally Transporting 44 Migrants
A Georgian national was detained on the Trakia highway for transporting foreigners without identity documents, as reported by the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Sofia. The incident occurred yesterday before noon when police stopped a van for inspection and discovered 44 men inside, all of whom identified themselves as Afghans. The driver was arrested, and pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.
According to the Regional Directorate, after presenting the gathered evidence to the prosecutor's office, the 37-year-old driver was charged with illegally assisting foreigners to reside or pass through the country. The crime carries a penalty of one to six years in prison and a fine ranging from 3,000 to 10,000 leva.
The Appellate Prosecutor's Office in Sofia confirmed that under the direction of the District Prosecutor's Office in Samokov, an investigation is underway into the case of illegal assistance to foreign citizens. Among the migrants were seven minors.
The man has been detained for up to 72 hours by order of the prosecutor, with a request for a "detention in custody" measure expected to be submitted to the court, the prosecutor's office added.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Sevlievo Woman in Coma After Brutal Attack by Partner
A 28-year-old woman from Sevlievo is in critical condition after suffering severe injuries from a beating by the man she lived with
Police Operation in Burgas Targets Vote Trading and Illegal Migration
A specialized police operation targeting crimes related to the political rights of citizens and general criminal activity is currently underway in Burgas
British and Bulgarian Authorities Unite Against Human Trafficking Across the English Channel
The Daily Mail reports on a joint operation conducted by British and Bulgarian authorities aimed at combating human trafficking across the English Channel
Norway Launches Investigation into Exploding Pagers Linked to Bulgarian-Based Firm
Norway’s National Criminal Investigation Service (KRIPOS) has issued an international search for 39-year-old Rinson Jose, founder of the Bulgaria-registered company "Norta Global"
43-Year-Old Worker Killed in Bulgarian Village Following Argument Over Alcohol and Money
A 43-year-old seasonal worker was killed in the Pernik village of Rasnik during the night
Sofia School Deputy Director Hospitalized After Assault in Courtyard
A deputy director of a Sofia school in the Hadji Dimitar district was hospitalized at the Military Medical Academy after being assaulted by an unidentified individual in the school’s courtyard