October 3 Weather Outlook: Sunshine and Mild Winds in Bulgaria

The weather forecast for October 3 in Bulgaria indicates mostly sunny conditions, with high clouds expected in the northwestern regions and medium clouds developing later in the day, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology. A mild southerly wind will prevail, with temperatures reaching between 23°C and 28°C, and around 25°C in Sofia.

Along the coast, the weather will also be predominantly sunny, though low visibility is anticipated in the morning hours. The mild southerly wind will continue, with highs ranging from 21°C to 24°C. The seawater temperature is expected to be between 20°C and 22°C, with sea waves measured at 2 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, conditions will be mostly sunny with some high clouds. A moderate to strong southwesterly wind will be present, with highs of 19°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters and 12°C at 2,000 meters.