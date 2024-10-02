Iran's Khamenei Blames US and European Nations for West Asia's Troubles

World | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 17:17
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has identified the United Nations and certain European nations as the fundamental cause of issues in West Asia, according to the Iranian news agency IRNA. Speaking to a group of Iranian elites and top students in Tehran on Wednesday, he emphasized that conflicts, wars, and hostilities in the region stem from the presence of those who profess to advocate for peace, namely the United States and select European countries.

Khamenei argued that if these nations ceased their harmful practices, regional conflicts would diminish, allowing local populations to govern themselves and coexist peacefully. He referred to the historical example of Iraq's former dictator, Saddam Hussein, to illustrate how foreign provocations have led to severe consequences in the region.

Expressing sorrow over the death of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, Khamenei labeled his passing as a significant event and indicated that he would address Lebanon's situation and Nasrallah's legacy in the near future. The recent escalation of turmoil in West Asia has been exacerbated by Iran's launch of nearly 200 ballistic missiles targeting Israel, prompting the U.S. military to coordinate closely with Israeli defense forces.

In response to the missile strikes, U.S. naval destroyers collaborated with Israeli air defense units to intercept incoming missiles. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack, labeling it a "big mistake" and warned that Tehran would face repercussions. Netanyahu stated, "Iran made a big mistake today and will pay for it," asserting the regime's failure to comprehend Israel's resolve to defend itself.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) characterized Iran's missile assault as a "severe and dangerous escalation," pledging to respond decisively. IDF spokesperson RAdm. Daniel Hagari remarked, "There will be consequences. We will respond wherever, whenever, and however we choose, in accordance with the directive of the government of Israel."

In the wake of Iran's attacks, the IDF has urged civilians in southern Lebanon to evacuate as it conducts operations against Hezbollah. Colonel Avichay Adraee, the IDF's Arabic-language spokesman, stated, "Hezbollah's activity forces the IDF to act against it," and warned that anyone near Hezbollah's operatives or infrastructure is at risk.

The Israeli military described its ground operations in southern Lebanon as "limited, localized, and targeted raids," aiming to dismantle Hezbollah's capabilities along the border. Following the Iranian missile strike on Tuesday, Israeli Chief of General Staff LTG Herzi Halevi discussed the ongoing situation with Centcom Commander General Michael Erik Kurilla.

Tags: Khamenei, west asia, Iran, US, European

