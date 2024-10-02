New Bulgarian Contingent Begins Mission with KFOR in Kosovo

Politics » DEFENSE | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 17:13
Bulgaria: New Bulgarian Contingent Begins Mission with KFOR in Kosovo @Ministry of Defense

A new contingent from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria has commenced its mission as part of the NATO Stabilization Force in Kosovo (KFOR). This second contingent will operate under the Regional Command "West." A formal ceremony was held at the Film City base in Pristina, where Lt. Col. Zahari Dimov, the outgoing national commander, transferred the national flag to the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Tsvetan Deyanov of the Joint Forces Command, while welcoming both the NATO and Bulgarian flags.

The event was attended by H.E. Hristo Gudzhev, the ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Bulgaria to Kosovo. He expressed pride in the contributions of the Bulgarian servicemen to the KFOR operation and presented certificates to the troops for their successful mission accomplishments.

The contingent consists of personnel from various units, including the 4th Artillery Regiment, 101st Alpine Regiment, and 110th Logistics Regiment of the Ground Forces, as well as members of the Mobile Communication and Information System from the Joint Forces Command. Their responsibilities will involve providing security assistance, conducting patrols, and performing surveillance within their designated area of responsibility.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, kosovo, NATO, KFOR

Related Articles:

October 3 Weather Outlook: Sunshine and Mild Winds in Bulgaria

The weather forecast for October 3 in Bulgaria indicates mostly sunny conditions, with high clouds expected in the northwestern regions

Society » Environment | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 18:55

Turkish Conglomerate Acquires Canadian Gold Mining Projects in Bulgaria

Canadian company Velocity Minerals, which oversees various gold and copper mining projects in Bulgaria, including Rozino and Iglika, has announced the sale of its Bulgarian assets to the Turkish conglomerate

Business » Industry | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 18:45

Expectations for Flu in Bulgaria: Two Strains and Vaccination for At-Risk Groups

Bulgaria is bracing for two flu strains this winter

Society » Health | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 16:09

Bulgaria Heightens Security Amid Middle East Tensions, No Immediate Terror Threats Reported

Atanas Ilkov, Bulgaria's Acting Minister of Internal Affairs, announced that there are currently no indications from Bulgarian or partner agencies of terrorist threats or a deterioration in the security environment

Politics » Defense | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 14:01

In Light of Israel's Crisis, Bulgaria Remembers the 2012 Burgas Bombing Linked to Hezbollah

Elena Poptodorova, Bulgaria's former ambassador to the United States, emphasized the historical risks the country has faced, in light of recent events in Israel

Politics | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 11:00

Kristalina Georgieva: Bulgaria Still Has a Path to Eurozone Entry in 2025

Bulgaria still has a chance to join the Eurozone next year, according to Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund

Business » Finance | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 09:23
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Defense

Bulgaria Heightens Security Amid Middle East Tensions, No Immediate Terror Threats Reported

Atanas Ilkov, Bulgaria's Acting Minister of Internal Affairs, announced that there are currently no indications from Bulgarian or partner agencies of terrorist threats or a deterioration in the security environment

Politics » Defense | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 14:01

Bulgaria to Host NATO Crisis Response Exercises in 2024

Bulgaria and the Euro-Atlantic Emergency Response Coordination Center have signed a declaration of intent to hold crisis response exercises in the country next year

Politics » Defense | September 25, 2024, Wednesday // 12:38

Final Farewell to Pilots Who Died in Training Accident near Graf Ignatievo

Bulgarian military personnel and colleagues paid their final respects to Lieutenant Colonel Petko Dimitrov and Captain Vencislav Dunkin

Politics » Defense | September 21, 2024, Saturday // 17:10

Bulgaria to Enhance Defense with Javelin Anti-Tank Systems from US

The US State Department has approved a potential sale of Javelin anti-tank missile systems to Bulgaria,

Politics » Defense | September 21, 2024, Saturday // 10:00

Bulgaria’s Defense Minister Highlights NATO Cooperation and Support for Ukraine at Bucharest-9 Meeting

On September 18, Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov participated in a meeting of the Bucharest-9 (B-9) defense ministers in Bucharest, Romania

Politics » Defense | September 19, 2024, Thursday // 10:33

Renewed Calls for Resignations in Bulgaria's Military Leadership After Fatal L-39 Crash

Dimitrina Popova, the wife of MiG-29 pilot Major Valentin Terziev, who died in 2021, has renewed her call for the resignation of Bulgaria's top military leadership via social media

Politics » Defense | September 14, 2024, Saturday // 10:49
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria