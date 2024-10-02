New Bulgarian Contingent Begins Mission with KFOR in Kosovo

October 3 Weather Outlook: Sunshine and Mild Winds in Bulgaria
The weather forecast for October 3 in Bulgaria indicates mostly sunny conditions, with high clouds expected in the northwestern regions
A new contingent from the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria has commenced its mission as part of the NATO Stabilization Force in Kosovo (KFOR). This second contingent will operate under the Regional Command "West." A formal ceremony was held at the Film City base in Pristina, where Lt. Col. Zahari Dimov, the outgoing national commander, transferred the national flag to the incoming commander, Lt. Col. Tsvetan Deyanov of the Joint Forces Command, while welcoming both the NATO and Bulgarian flags.
The event was attended by H.E. Hristo Gudzhev, the ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Bulgaria to Kosovo. He expressed pride in the contributions of the Bulgarian servicemen to the KFOR operation and presented certificates to the troops for their successful mission accomplishments.
The contingent consists of personnel from various units, including the 4th Artillery Regiment, 101st Alpine Regiment, and 110th Logistics Regiment of the Ground Forces, as well as members of the Mobile Communication and Information System from the Joint Forces Command. Their responsibilities will involve providing security assistance, conducting patrols, and performing surveillance within their designated area of responsibility.
Atanas Ilkov, Bulgaria's Acting Minister of Internal Affairs, announced that there are currently no indications from Bulgarian or partner agencies of terrorist threats or a deterioration in the security environment
Bulgaria and the Euro-Atlantic Emergency Response Coordination Center have signed a declaration of intent to hold crisis response exercises in the country next year
Bulgarian military personnel and colleagues paid their final respects to Lieutenant Colonel Petko Dimitrov and Captain Vencislav Dunkin
The US State Department has approved a potential sale of Javelin anti-tank missile systems to Bulgaria,
On September 18, Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov participated in a meeting of the Bucharest-9 (B-9) defense ministers in Bucharest, Romania
Dimitrina Popova, the wife of MiG-29 pilot Major Valentin Terziev, who died in 2021, has renewed her call for the resignation of Bulgaria's top military leadership via social media
