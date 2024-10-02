Expectations for Flu in Bulgaria: Two Strains and Vaccination for At-Risk Groups

Bulgaria is bracing for two flu strains this winter, specifically "Victoria" and "Thailand," with no surprises anticipated. This information was shared by State Chief Health Inspector Assoc. Angel Kunchev during an interview with BNT.

Currently, there are no isolated cases of the flu, as it is still early in the season. Kunchev emphasized that vaccination efforts are focused on those for whom the flu could pose serious health risks, particularly the elderly and individuals with chronic illnesses. He noted that for this demographic, the flu can lead to severe complications such as pneumonia and bronchitis.

Among individuals aged 65 and older, approximately 15% have been vaccinated, and health officials aim to increase this figure to 20% within the at-risk group this year. During the peak flu season, typically in late January, Kunchev advised the elderly to limit their social interactions to reduce exposure, although he acknowledged that controlling the importation of the virus is not feasible.

He stressed the importance of vaccination, indicating that while the goal is not to immunize the entire population, those who wish to protect themselves are encouraged to get vaccinated.

Currently, COVID-19 accounts for 60% to 70% of respiratory illness cases, but it is not seen as a major threat, unlike during previous years. The typical symptoms include fatigue, fever, and a pronounced cough that may linger longer, along with a loss of smell. Kunchev pointed out that COVID-19 has now become one of several common respiratory viruses.

The transmission of these viruses is influenced by temperature fluctuations and climate changes, according to Kunchev.