Israel Declares UN Chief Guterres Persona Non Grata

Israel has declared UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres persona non grata, effectively barring him from visiting the country, according to AFP. The decision comes after Guterres did not issue a condemnation of the Iranian missile attack on Israel.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz criticized Guterres for his response, stating that anyone who fails to unequivocally denounce the Iranian strike should not be allowed in Israel. Katz described the UN Secretary General as being anti-Israel and accused him of supporting terrorists.

Guterres had recently called for an end to the escalation of violence in the Middle East, stressing the urgent need for a ceasefire to halt the conflict.