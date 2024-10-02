Zelensky: Ukraine Set to Mass-Produce Drones and Expand Defense Capabilities

October 2, 2024, Wednesday
Ukraine is significantly ramping up its weapons production, with the capacity to manufacture 4 million drones annually, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, as quoted by Reuters. During a meeting with foreign arms manufacturers in Kyiv, Zelensky revealed that the country already has agreements in place to produce 1.5 million drones this year.

Before Russia's invasion in February 2022, drone production in Ukraine was minimal. However, despite the ongoing conflict and constant Russian attacks, Zelensky praised Ukraine's ability to establish an almost entirely new defense industry under such challenging conditions.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, speaking at the same event, noted that Ukraine tripled its domestic arms production in 2023 and then doubled that output within the first eight months of this year. While specific production figures were not disclosed, the rapid growth highlights Ukraine's evolving defense capabilities.

Over 31 months into the war with Russia, Ukraine continues to allocate about half of its state budget, roughly 40 billion dollars, to defense. In addition to its own production, Ukraine receives significant military and financial aid from Western allies, according to Reuters.

