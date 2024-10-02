Bulgaria Heightens Security Amid Middle East Tensions, No Immediate Terror Threats Reported

Atanas Ilkov, Bulgaria's Acting Minister of Internal Affairs, announced that there are currently no indications from Bulgarian or partner agencies of terrorist threats or a deterioration in the security environment due to the tensions in the Middle East. In response, precautionary measures have been implemented, including heightened security at the Israeli Embassy in Sofia and other key locations.

Ilkov emphasized that preventive steps are in place, ensuring readiness to respond if needed. "Our colleagues are prepared. We've increased security at several diplomatic missions and have bolstered our presence in strategic areas of Sofia," Ilkov stated, adding that this presence could be extended to other parts of the country if necessary.

He also mentioned that Bulgarians evacuated from Lebanon could be housed in Ministry of Interior facilities or other state accommodations if required. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense continues to monitor the situation in the Middle East through the "Military Information Service," according to Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov.

Zapryanov explained that the Bulgarian armed forces are prepared to respond, focusing on enhanced radar surveillance and increased border control. He emphasized the defense’s readiness, coordinated within NATO, to act if new waves of refugees emerge or if the conflict escalates. "We are closely observing the situation, and the American side is also involved with forces in the Mediterranean," Zapryanov noted, adding that military measures could be necessary if tensions escalate.

He also warned of the potential for terrorist actions in Europe by Islamist organizations, particularly if the situation worsens following Iran's recent strikes on Israel. Zapryanov said that these developments mark a significant escalation in the conflict and could lead to an increase in refugee flows.

Zapryanov further commented on the upcoming convening of the National Security Advisory Council by President Rumen Radev, stating that tasks for the executive branch would follow the meeting and that any actions taken would have an impact. He reaffirmed that Bulgaria is ready to take appropriate measures, particularly within the framework of NATO, and is closely monitoring Israel's next steps in the conflict.

