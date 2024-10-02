Israeli Defense Expert: Ceasefire Talks and Two-State Solution Unlikely Amid Ongoing Conflict

World | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 12:18
Bulgaria: Israeli Defense Expert: Ceasefire Talks and Two-State Solution Unlikely Amid Ongoing Conflict

Amid the escalating conflict in West Asia, Israeli defense expert Brig. Gen. (Res) Yossi Kuperwasser asserts that ceasefire discussions in Gaza have taken a backseat, and the prospect of a two-state solution remains distant. Kuperwasser, a senior researcher at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs and a former head of research in IDF Military Intelligence, conveyed these insights during a recent interview.

He emphasized that Israel's current objective is to dismantle the leadership of both Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon. Kuperwasser stated, "A realistic solution involves removing Hamas from power in Gaza and restoring the Lebanese state's control over its territory, which has been lost." He underscored the necessity of reducing Iran's influence in the region to facilitate any meaningful resolution.

Kuperwasser further articulated Israel's plans to replace the Hamas leadership and ensure the safety of its citizens along the northern border with Lebanon. He remarked, "We aim to oust the current government in Gaza and ensure our citizens can feel secure in their homes." The expert called for international support, particularly from the United States, to rein in Iran's regional ambitions, arguing that it is essential for stabilizing the Middle East.

The context of these discussions is rooted in the aftermath of a devastating attack by Hamas on October 7, which resulted in over 1,200 Israeli deaths and the abduction of more than 250 individuals. In retaliation, Israel has intensified its military operations against Hamas in Gaza, leading to significant civilian casualties, with reports indicating over 35,000 Palestinians killed according to Gaza's health ministry.

As global powers, including the United States, advocate for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages, Kuperwasser acknowledged that any discussions about a ceasefire are currently unfeasible. "Ceasefire talks are on the backburner until we address threats from Hezbollah and Iran. Only then can we revisit discussions with Hamas, when they are in a much weaker position," he explained.

Regarding the two-state solution, Kuperwasser described it as a "delusional" notion at this juncture, citing the October 7 attacks as evidence of the Palestinian commitment to Israel's destruction. He stated, "At this point, it's premature to speak about the two-state solution, as the Palestinians are focused on annihilating the state of Israel."

In the context of the rising tensions, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have issued urgent evacuation warnings to Lebanese citizens in southern Lebanon, citing Hezbollah's activities as a significant threat. The IDF has emphasized its intention to avoid civilian harm while conducting targeted operations against Hezbollah's infrastructure.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets have executed precise airstrikes on Hezbollah's munitions production facilities in Beirut, adhering to protocols aimed at minimizing civilian casualties. The IDF noted the risk posed to the civilian population due to Hezbollah's tactics of situating military assets in residential areas.

Following an Iranian missile attack on Israel, the IDF has reiterated its commitment to regional stability and cooperation with U.S. Armed Forces. In light of this, Israeli Opposition leader Yair Lapid expressed confidence in Israel's military capabilities, vowing that Iran would face severe consequences for its aggression.

Lapid declared, "With our defense industries and the backing of our allies, Israel will emerge victorious. We will ensure a strong response that sends a clear message to the terror axis in the region."

