Majority of Bulgarians Report Decreased Savings Amid Inflation Surge

Business » FINANCE | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 13:14
Bulgaria: Majority of Bulgarians Report Decreased Savings Amid Inflation Surge @novinite.com

A sociological survey conducted by the Trend agency and commissioned by the Expert Club for Economics and Politics (EKIP) reveals that 73% of Bulgarians feel their savings have diminished due to high inflation since mid-2021.

Max Baklayan, an investment expert at EKIP, explained on BNR that the proper approach to finances is to prioritize saving for future needs before spending on immediate desires. Unfortunately, many Bulgarians only save after fulfilling all current expenses and wants. He noted that people often save "for rainy days" or in preparation for larger short-term purchases.

Baklayan suggested thinking of saving as a "tax you pay to your future self." It doesn’t require a drastic portion of one’s income, but rather instills a mindset of spending less than one earns. He indicated that saving is a behavior developed over time, with many individuals beginning to save between the ages of 40 and 70, after which they often shift their focus to immediate needs.

Stoyan Panchev, an economist from EKIP, pointed out that saving in a bank has become increasingly ineffective in combating inflation due to negative real interest rates. "Even if you leave your money in a bank, it still reduces the value of your savings," he remarked on BNR. Panchev also highlighted a significant inequality in savings opportunities within Bulgaria, as noted in an EC report.

Baklayan emphasized that waiting until one is in a tight financial situation to start saving is misguided. He stated, "There is a great hunger for labor in Bulgaria, especially for skilled workers, and the potential for income growth is quite substantial." He suggested that the easiest luxuries to forgo include branded items, expensive electronics, and dining out.

When it comes to saving, Baklayan urged a shift in perspective, suggesting that individuals should see savings as a means to future prosperity rather than a deprivation of enjoyment. He pointed out, "It may turn out that you live much better by saving."

The increasing rate of loans in Bulgaria has been mirrored by rising inflation, according to Panchev, who identified the growth of mortgage loans as particularly concerning. He highlighted that approximately 25% of Bulgarians are taking out quick loans, while just over 20% are managing to save. This creates a division in society between those focused on consumption beyond their earnings and those committed to saving for the future.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgarians, savings, inflation, loans

Related Articles:

Bulgarians Abroad to Vote in 720 Polling Stations for Upcoming Elections

The deadline for submitting advance applications to vote abroad in the upcoming early parliamentary elections on October 27 has passe

Politics | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 19:00

First Group of Bulgarians Safely Evacuated from Lebanon Arrives in Sofia

The first group of 89 Bulgarians evacuated from Lebanon arrived safely at Sofia Airport last night, where they were greeted by acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev

Society » Incidents | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 09:20

Bulgarians Leave Parents’ Homes at Age 30, Among Latest in EU

In 2023, the average age at which young people in the European Union left their parents' home was 26.3 years, slightly lower than the 26.4 years recorded the previous year

Society | September 30, 2024, Monday // 17:05

Record-Breaking Numbers: 190,000 Bulgarians Vacation in Greece

In August, approximately 190,000 Bulgarians vacationed in Greece, making it the most popular travel destination for Bulgarians

Business » Tourism | September 27, 2024, Friday // 12:25

Red Cross Visits Bulgarian Crew Members on Hijacked 'Galaxy Leader' Ship

A team from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited the crew of the "Galaxy Leader" for the second time since the ship was hijacked by Yemen's Houthi rebels

Society » Incidents | September 27, 2024, Friday // 10:07

Housing Loan Contracts via Credit Intermediaries Reach 8,533 in Bulgaria

In the first half of 2024, a total of 8,533 consumers secured housing or mortgage loans through credit intermediaries

Business » Properties | September 22, 2024, Sunday // 11:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Kristalina Georgieva: Bulgaria Still Has a Path to Eurozone Entry in 2025

Bulgaria still has a chance to join the Eurozone next year, according to Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund

Business » Finance | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 09:23

Concerns for Tomorrow: Young Bulgarians Cite Financial Worries as Top Fear

Young people in Bulgaria are expressing significant concerns about their financial futures

Business » Finance | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 17:18

Financial Supervision Commission Sets Deadlines for Euro Adoption in Bulgaria

The Financial Supervision Commission (FSC) has alerted its regulated entities about advancing to the next phase of preparations for introducing the euro in Bulgaria

Business » Finance | September 29, 2024, Sunday // 08:24

Bulgaria Faces Risk of Losing 1 Billion Euros in EU Funding, Warns Finance Minister

Bulgaria risks losing at least 2 billion leva (1 billion euros) in European funding due to the National Assembly's failure to approve amendments to the Recovery and Sustainability Plan

Business » Finance | September 27, 2024, Friday // 16:23

Bulgaria Prepares Budget with 3% Deficit to Meet Eurozone Criteria

The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance is working on a budget with a deficit of up to 3% on an accrued basis

Business » Finance | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 17:08

Bulgaria's Economic Outlook Dimmed as EBRD Lowers Growth Projections

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has revised its growth forecast for Bulgaria's economy for the upcoming two years

Business » Finance | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 14:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria