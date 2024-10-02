In Light of Israel's Crisis, Bulgaria Remembers the 2012 Burgas Bombing Linked to Hezbollah

Politics | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 11:00
Bulgaria: In Light of Israel's Crisis, Bulgaria Remembers the 2012 Burgas Bombing Linked to Hezbollah

Elena Poptodorova, Bulgaria's former ambassador to the United States, emphasized the historical risks the country has faced, in light of recent events in Israel, recalling that Bulgaria was a target of an attack organized by Hezbollah in 2012. During an appearance on NOVA NEWS TV, she stated, "No other nation has experienced targeted annihilation attacks like Israel. We Bulgarians must remember our own past, as the attack at Burgas airport is a painful reminder. The danger is not diminishing; it is, in fact, increasing."

Poptodorova advocated for heightened preparedness to thwart potential threats, noting, "We always start with national measures; each country will implement similar protocols." She pointed out that the timing of the attack appears strategic, coinciding with the approach of the New Year in Israel, which typically draws large crowds to the streets.

She further explained that Israel has no choice but to act decisively, asserting that its military operations aim to protect citizens on two fronts. "Netanyahu will not halt military actions until a sanitary buffer is established in the north," Poptodorova stated.

In contrast, former Deputy Minister of Defense Yordan Bozhilov expressed skepticism about the conflict escalating further at this stage. He highlighted the presence of over a million Syrian refugees in Lebanon and a significant number of Palestinians, stating, "Whether they will move to Bulgaria or Europe depends on several factors, including Turkey's actions. Terrorists could also infiltrate these migrant flows," he cautioned.

Bozhilov acknowledged that Israel will respond to Iran's assault but noted that the nature of this response is uncertain. He remarked that Russia's reaction will be crucial, given Iran's status as an ally in its conflict with Ukraine.

When Hezbollah attacked Bulgaria

The Burgas bus bombing occurred on July 18, 2012, at Sarafovo Airport in Burgas, Bulgaria. This tragic event was a suicide attack targeting Israeli tourists and resulted in significant casualties, causing international repercussions.

The bombing specifically targeted a bus carrying Israeli tourists who had just arrived from Tel Aviv. A suicide bomber detonated an explosive device while the bus was parked near the airport terminal. The attack killed five Israeli tourists and the Bulgarian bus driver, while more than 30 others were injured, many of whom sustained serious injuries.

Bulgarian authorities quickly identified the perpetrator as Moutaz Hijazi, a Lebanese national linked to the militant group Hezbollah. Evidence indicated that the bombing was a premeditated act of terrorism, part of Hezbollah's broader operations against Israel. This connection raised alarms about the potential reach and influence of Hezbollah beyond the Middle East.

In the aftermath of the attack, the Bulgarian government condemned the incident as a terrorist act, emphasizing the need for heightened security for Israeli citizens abroad. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly accused Hezbollah and Iran of orchestrating the bombing and called for increased international efforts to counter these groups.

The bombing also had significant international implications, leading to discussions within the European Union about designating Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. Bulgarian investigators collaborated with other nations, including the United States and Israel, to gather intelligence and piece together the details surrounding the attack. Their investigations ultimately concluded that the bombing was directly linked to ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.

Tags: Bulgaria, Israel, Hezbollah, Burgas

