Politics | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 10:42
Bulgaria: Iran’s Attack on Israel Condemned by Bulgarian Politicians

Boyko Borissov, leader of Bulgaria's GERB party, has strongly condemned Iran's missile attack on Israel. Last night, Tehran launched over 100 missiles in retaliation for limited ground operations in Lebanon and the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Borissov expressed his disapproval on Facebook, stating, "I strongly condemn Iran's attack with missiles against Israel," and emphasized the need for an immediate ceasefire in the region.

He warned of the potential for escalation, which he believes could lead to a dangerous cycle of conflict in the Middle East. Bulgarian President Rumen Radev echoed this sentiment yesterday, calling for de-escalation in the ongoing tensions.

European Commission Vice President Josep Borrell also condemned the missile strike, saying, "The European Union condemns in the strongest terms Iran's missile strike against Israel. The dangerous cycle of attacks and retaliation risks spiraling out of control. An immediate ceasefire is needed across the region," he posted on X.

Meanwhile, the United States reiterated its unwavering support for Israel, declaring its commitment to defense. Pentagon spokesman Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder stated, "We condemn these reckless attacks by Iran and call on it to refrain from further attacks, including through its proxies." He added that US and Israeli military forces coordinated efforts to defend Israel during the attack, with American ships in the region assisting in intercepting Iranian missiles.

The UN has also called for an immediate ceasefire. In response to the attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Iran would face consequences. "Iran made a big mistake and will pay for it," he stated. Netanyahu underscored Israel's determination to defend itself and retaliate against its enemies, mentioning that previous adversaries did not grasp this resolve.

The conflict continues to escalate, with exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah ongoing. According to Lebanese authorities, Israeli strikes in recent hours have resulted in 55 fatalities.

