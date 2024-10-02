Romania to Launch Naval Base for Training Ukrainian Marines

Eurozone Entry Unlikely for Romania Amid High Deficit
The adoption of the euro remains an unattainable goal for Romania due to its persistent fiscal deficit
Romania is set to establish a new naval base aimed at training Ukrainian soldiers, according to DPA reports. The plan, proposed by President Klaus Iohannis, received overwhelming approval from the parliament in Bucharest today.
In a letter to lawmakers, Iohannis emphasized that recent developments in Russia's war against Ukraine highlight the urgent need to enhance and diversify the training provided to the Ukrainian military. The training program for Ukrainian sailors is anticipated to last for two years.
Additionally, the Romanian parliament has approved an increased contribution to the new NATO mission, known as the Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU). This newly approved unit, which was established this summer, is designed to supply and train Ukrainian forces.
