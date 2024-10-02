Romania to Launch Naval Base for Training Ukrainian Marines

World » UKRAINE | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 09:26
Bulgaria: Romania to Launch Naval Base for Training Ukrainian Marines

Romania is set to establish a new naval base aimed at training Ukrainian soldiers, according to DPA reports. The plan, proposed by President Klaus Iohannis, received overwhelming approval from the parliament in Bucharest today.

In a letter to lawmakers, Iohannis emphasized that recent developments in Russia's war against Ukraine highlight the urgent need to enhance and diversify the training provided to the Ukrainian military. The training program for Ukrainian sailors is anticipated to last for two years.

Additionally, the Romanian parliament has approved an increased contribution to the new NATO mission, known as the Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU). This newly approved unit, which was established this summer, is designed to supply and train Ukrainian forces.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukrainian, Romania, soldiers

Related Articles:

Eurozone Entry Unlikely for Romania Amid High Deficit

The adoption of the euro remains an unattainable goal for Romania due to its persistent fiscal deficit

World » EU | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 18:52

Will Austria's Freedom Party Block Bulgaria and Romania from Joining Schengen?

Since late 2022, Bulgaria and Romania have been primarily focused on Austria regarding their inclusion in the Schengen Agreement

World » EU | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 10:02

New Bulgarian Honorary Consulate Established in Romania's Cluj-Napoca

Bulgaria is establishing an honorary consulate in Romania, based in Cluj-Napoca

Politics » Diplomacy | September 27, 2024, Friday // 16:00

Russian Forces Advance in Donetsk, Capture Key Village

Russia announced on Friday that its forces had captured the village of Marynivka in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region

World » Ukraine | September 27, 2024, Friday // 14:55

Trump Confirms Meeting with Zelensky, Cites Diverging Views

Donald Trump, the Republican candidate for the US presidency, announced that he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky today

World » Ukraine | September 27, 2024, Friday // 09:28

European Commission: Bulgaria and Romania are Ready for Schengen

The European Commission reaffirmed today that Romania and Bulgaria are fully prepared for complete accession to the Schengen area

World » EU | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 17:25
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Zelensky: Ukraine Set to Mass-Produce Drones and Expand Defense Capabilities

Ukraine is significantly ramping up its weapons production, with the capacity to manufacture 4 million drones annually

World » Ukraine | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 14:18

Vuhledar Falls: Russian Troops Capture Strategic Ukrainian Stronghold

Russian troops have made significant advances in Vuhledar, a strategic city in Donetsk Oblast. Analysts from DeepState have reported that Russian forces are posting photos of their flags in various parts of the city

World » Ukraine | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 08:31

NATO's New Chief Mark Rutte Prioritizes Ukraine's Membership Path

The newly appointed Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, has emphasized that Ukraine will be his primary focus as he assumes the role

World » Ukraine | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 12:31

Devastation in Kherson: Russian Shelling Slaughters Seven Civilians in Market Attack

On Tuesday, a Russian strike in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson resulted in the deaths of seven individual

World » Ukraine | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 11:27

Russian Strikes Injure 14 in Zaporizhzhia as Ukraine Faces Daily Bombardments

Russia launched an attack on the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Sunday, striking residential buildings and injuring 14 people

World » Ukraine | September 30, 2024, Monday // 09:13

Zelensky and Trump Hold Meeting After Strained Relations Over Ukraine

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting on Friday that was expected to be tense, following several critical remarks from the former US president regarding the Ukrainian leader's management of the ongoing conflict with Russia

World » Ukraine | September 27, 2024, Friday // 18:26
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria