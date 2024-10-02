Kristalina Georgieva: Bulgaria Still Has a Path to Eurozone Entry in 2025

October 3 Weather Outlook: Sunshine and Mild Winds in Bulgaria
The weather forecast for October 3 in Bulgaria indicates mostly sunny conditions, with high clouds expected in the northwestern regions
Bulgaria still has a chance to join the Eurozone next year, according to Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund. In her first television interview since the start of her second term, Georgieva told BNT that the country needs to address inflation by the end of the year, which remains the only unmet criterion for adopting the euro.
At the IMF, Georgieva emphasized, there is confidence that Bulgaria's opportunity to enter the Eurozone by 2025 still exists. The key challenge is reducing inflation. She also highlighted the importance of effective communication with European institutions to ensure the successful implementation of the plan to adopt the single European currency.
Georgieva stressed the benefits of Eurozone membership, especially in a world increasingly prone to shocks. Having the additional protection of the Eurozone, she explained, is in the best interest of Bulgarian citizens.
The IMF forecasts slow growth for the global economy and warns that Europe may lag behind technologically. The continent, she said, should prioritize reforms to support rapid digitization and the modernization of its financial systems, which remain conservative. Structural reforms that promote dynamic growth are essential for both developed and developing nations.
Georgieva also addressed criticism she faced at the end of her first term, particularly regarding the IMF’s evaluation of Russia's economy. She clarified that the fund has no active mission in Russia but has a responsibility to assess the economic situation in all member states.
She assured that the IMF has no intention of contributing to the escalation of the conflict. Additionally, she confirmed that the IMF will continue to provide financial support to Ukraine, with the program for Kyiv reaching 16 billion dollars.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
A sociological survey conducted by the Trend agency and commissioned by the Expert Club for Economics and Politics (EKIP) reveals that 73% of Bulgarians feel their savings have diminished due to high inflation since mid-2021.
Young people in Bulgaria are expressing significant concerns about their financial futures
The Financial Supervision Commission (FSC) has alerted its regulated entities about advancing to the next phase of preparations for introducing the euro in Bulgaria
Bulgaria risks losing at least 2 billion leva (1 billion euros) in European funding due to the National Assembly's failure to approve amendments to the Recovery and Sustainability Plan
The Bulgarian Ministry of Finance is working on a budget with a deficit of up to 3% on an accrued basis
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has revised its growth forecast for Bulgaria's economy for the upcoming two years
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023