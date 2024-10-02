Kristalina Georgieva: Bulgaria Still Has a Path to Eurozone Entry in 2025

Bulgaria still has a chance to join the Eurozone next year, according to Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund. In her first television interview since the start of her second term, Georgieva told BNT that the country needs to address inflation by the end of the year, which remains the only unmet criterion for adopting the euro.

At the IMF, Georgieva emphasized, there is confidence that Bulgaria's opportunity to enter the Eurozone by 2025 still exists. The key challenge is reducing inflation. She also highlighted the importance of effective communication with European institutions to ensure the successful implementation of the plan to adopt the single European currency.

Georgieva stressed the benefits of Eurozone membership, especially in a world increasingly prone to shocks. Having the additional protection of the Eurozone, she explained, is in the best interest of Bulgarian citizens.

The IMF forecasts slow growth for the global economy and warns that Europe may lag behind technologically. The continent, she said, should prioritize reforms to support rapid digitization and the modernization of its financial systems, which remain conservative. Structural reforms that promote dynamic growth are essential for both developed and developing nations.

Georgieva also addressed criticism she faced at the end of her first term, particularly regarding the IMF’s evaluation of Russia's economy. She clarified that the fund has no active mission in Russia but has a responsibility to assess the economic situation in all member states.

She assured that the IMF has no intention of contributing to the escalation of the conflict. Additionally, she confirmed that the IMF will continue to provide financial support to Ukraine, with the program for Kyiv reaching 16 billion dollars.