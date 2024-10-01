Sofia Fire Forces Woman to Jump from Building as Flames Spread

Society » INCIDENTS | October 2, 2024, Wednesday // 08:38
Bulgaria: Sofia Fire Forces Woman to Jump from Building as Flames Spread @Pixabay

A significant fire broke out in central Sofia last night, affecting a three-story house located at the intersection of "Bratya Miladinovi" and "St. St. Cyril and Methodius." The smoke from the fire spread to nearby buildings, with residents in the area around Hristo Botev Blvd. able to feel its impact.

A 52-year-old woman, who inhaled smoke and sustained minor burns, jumped from the second floor to escape the flames. She was taken to Pirogov hospital for treatment. Eyewitnesses reported that the fire originated on the ground floor and quickly spread to the upper floors of the building.

Three fire trucks arrived on the scene and managed to bring the fire under control. In addition to the injured woman, another woman and a man were slightly affected by smoke inhalation. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

