Missiles Rain Down: Iran’s Bold Strike on Israel Sparks Fears of All-Out War

Iran has launched over 180 ballistic missiles targeting Israel, leading to escalating tensions in the region. Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei shared an illustration of a large underground weapons cache on his social media, describing the attack as a "Victory from God and a near conquest." Khamenei expressed confidence in the strikes against what he described as the “worn-out” Zionist regime, hinting at further actions. Israeli authorities have reacted strongly, with Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, declaring that Israel is under attack from Iran. He warned that Iran had made a "fatal mistake," emphasizing Israel's resilience.

There were no reports of injuries in Israel, but one person was killed in the occupied West Bank, authorities there said. Iran described the campaign as defensive and aimed solely at Israeli military installations. Iran's state news agency reported that three Israeli military bases had been attacked. Tehran said its attack was a response to Israeli killings of extremist leaders and aggression in Lebanon against Hezbollah and in Gaza.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, spokesperson for the Israel Defence Forces, confirmed the large-scale attack from Iran, which he described as a severe escalation. He stated that a small number of missiles struck central and southern Israel, while most were intercepted by Israel’s defenses, supported by a coalition led by the United States. Hagari assured that Israel's defensive and offensive capabilities were at their highest readiness, and a response would come at a time and place of their choosing. Israel continues to face attacks on multiple fronts from Iran and its proxies since early October, as the country defends its citizens and its territory.

Iranian media reported that the missile strikes targeted key military installations in Israel, including the Nevatim air base, which houses F-35 fighter jets, and the headquarters of Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency. According to Iranian state television, the operation, called ‘True Promise II,’ was a response to the deaths of key figures from Hamas and Hezbollah, who were reportedly killed in previous Israeli operations. Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, emphasized that the strikes intentionally avoided civilian targets, framing the attack as part of Iran’s defense of its regional interests.

President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran stated that the military actions were in line with Iran's rights to defend itself and contribute to regional peace. In Iran, celebrations erupted as people gathered in cities carrying flags in support of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu labeled the Iranian missile attack a "big mistake," vowing that Iran would face consequences. Netanyahu reiterated Israel's resolve in defending itself and taking revenge on its enemies.

The United States has increased its military presence in the region, deploying additional fighter squadrons in response to the attack. According to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, American forces are prepared to support Israel’s defense against any further aggression. The Pentagon confirmed that US forces, including two Navy destroyers in the Eastern Mediterranean, assisted in intercepting the missiles, although the impact of the interceptors remains unclear. US officials have condemned the attack as an act of aggression, reaffirming their commitment to Israel’s security.