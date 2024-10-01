Sunny Skies and Mild Temperatures Expected Across Bulgaria on October 2

Bulgaria is expected to experience mostly sunny weather on October 2. Light to moderate winds will blow from the east-southeast. High temperatures will range from 19°C to 24°C, with Sofia anticipating around 21°C.

On the Black Sea coast, the day will begin with variable clouds but is expected to become sunny in the afternoon. Winds will be moderate, coming from the east-southeast, with highs between 20°C and 22°C. The seawater temperature will hover around 22°C, while sea waves are predicted to be between 2 and 3 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, the forecast indicates mostly sunny conditions. Winds will be moderate from the west-southwest, with temperatures reaching 16°C at 1,200 metres and 9°C at 2,000 metres.