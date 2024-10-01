Sunny Skies and Mild Temperatures Expected Across Bulgaria on October 2

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 18:03
Bulgaria: Sunny Skies and Mild Temperatures Expected Across Bulgaria on October 2 Photo: Stella Ivanova

Bulgaria is expected to experience mostly sunny weather on October 2. Light to moderate winds will blow from the east-southeast. High temperatures will range from 19°C to 24°C, with Sofia anticipating around 21°C.

On the Black Sea coast, the day will begin with variable clouds but is expected to become sunny in the afternoon. Winds will be moderate, coming from the east-southeast, with highs between 20°C and 22°C. The seawater temperature will hover around 22°C, while sea waves are predicted to be between 2 and 3 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, the forecast indicates mostly sunny conditions. Winds will be moderate from the west-southwest, with temperatures reaching 16°C at 1,200 metres and 9°C at 2,000 metres.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, weather, temperatures, sunny

Related Articles:

Concerns for Tomorrow: Young Bulgarians Cite Financial Worries as Top Fear

Young people in Bulgaria are expressing significant concerns about their financial futures

Business » Finance | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 17:18

Warm October Ahead: Temperatures Set to Reach 30 Degrees in Bulgaria

This week, significant warming is anticipated, with temperatures expected to reach between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius

Society » Environment | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 17:14

October Natural Gas Prices Announced in Bulgaria, Slight Increase Observed

Bulgaria's Energy and Water Regulation Commission (EWRC) has announced that the price of natural gas for October will be set at 63.72 leva per MWh

Business » Energy | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 17:06

Sofia Pride Urges Political Candidates to Support LGBTIQ+ Rights in Bulgaria

Sofia Pride is urging candidates from political parties to endorse their pre-election declaration aimed at safeguarding equality for LGBTIQ+ individuals in Bulgaria

Society | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 15:04

Bulgaria Air Offers Direct Flights to Oktoberfest Celebrations Across Europe

Autumn has swiftly arrived, bringing with it the highly anticipated Oktoberfest, one of the world's most renowned festivals that attracts thousands of beer enthusiasts every year.

Business » Tourism | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 15:00

Will Austria's Freedom Party Block Bulgaria and Romania from Joining Schengen?

Since late 2022, Bulgaria and Romania have been primarily focused on Austria regarding their inclusion in the Schengen Agreement

World » EU | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 10:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Warm October Ahead: Temperatures Set to Reach 30 Degrees in Bulgaria

This week, significant warming is anticipated, with temperatures expected to reach between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius

Society » Environment | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 17:14

Bulgaria: Sunny Weather with Strong Winds on October 1

The weather on October 1 is expected to be mostly sunny but windy

Society » Environment | September 30, 2024, Monday // 18:28

First Snowfall Blankets Vitosha as Aleko Hut Turns White

The first snowfall of the season has blanketed Vitosha, with the Aleko hut now covered in white

Society » Environment | September 30, 2024, Monday // 10:03

Cold Winds and Rain Mark the Start of the Week in Bulgaria

The first day of the week will remain cold and windy, following a sharp drop in temperatures yesterday

Society » Environment | September 30, 2024, Monday // 08:50

Weekend Weather Alert: Bulgaria to Experience Sudden Temperature Drop and Thunderstorms

This weekend, Bulgaria is set to experience a dramatic shift in weather, bidding farewell to the recent heat wave

Society » Environment | September 27, 2024, Friday // 18:10

Sunny Skies and Warm Temperatures Expected Across Bulgaria on September 27

The weather in Bulgaria on September 27 is expected to be sunny, accompanied by a light south-southeasterly breeze that may strengthen to a moderate wind in the eastern regions

Society » Environment | September 26, 2024, Thursday // 18:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria