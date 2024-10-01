Residents of Sofia to Face Higher Water Costs Following Recent Decision

Society | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 17:10
Bulgaria: Residents of Sofia to Face Higher Water Costs Following Recent Decision @Pixabay

The Energy and Water Regulation Commission (EWRC) of Bulgaria has approved the business plan for Sofia's water and sanitation operator for the 2022-2026 period during a closed meeting, reports BNR. As a result, the price of water for domestic users of "Sofiyska Voda" will rise to 3.52 leva per cubic meter, including VAT, effective October 1, according to the EWRC press center.

Previously, the water price in Sofia stood at 2.94 leva per cubic meter. Under the approved business plan, projections indicate that the price will further increase to 3.64 leva per cubic meter by 2025 and to 3.80 leva per cubic meter by 2026. Despite these increases, the prices remain significantly lower than the social tolerance threshold and are among the four lowest rates offered by major and medium-sized water supply operators across the country.

The planned investments for the 2022-2026 period amount to 260 million leva, averaging 50 leva million per year. Despite operating without an active business plan since 2022, the investment rate has remained consistent. Furthermore, the operator has met additional commitments to the Capital Municipality concerning Sofia's sewage network.

These planned investments will not only enhance the physical infrastructure managed by the company but also support its digital transformation and innovation initiatives. By the conclusion of the regulatory period in 2026, it is anticipated that water loss within the "Sofiyska Voda" network will decrease to 33.29%, which is considerably lower than the national average.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: water, sofia, increase, EWRC

Related Articles:

October Natural Gas Prices Announced in Bulgaria, Slight Increase Observed

Bulgaria's Energy and Water Regulation Commission (EWRC) has announced that the price of natural gas for October will be set at 63.72 leva per MWh

Business » Energy | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 17:06

Sofia Pride Urges Political Candidates to Support LGBTIQ+ Rights in Bulgaria

Sofia Pride is urging candidates from political parties to endorse their pre-election declaration aimed at safeguarding equality for LGBTIQ+ individuals in Bulgaria

Society | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 15:04

Public Outrage: Sofia's Trams Cleaned with Rakia and Employees’ Own Equipment!

The Bulgarian political party "Spasi Sofia" (Save Sofia) has raised concerns about the hygiene practices in Sofia's public transport system

Society | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 14:46

Vibrant Weekend in Sofia: From Sports Challenges to Craft Beer Delights (PHOTOS)

Multiple events took place over the sunny weekend in Sofia, showcasing a vibrant community spirit and a passion for sports and entertainment.

Society | September 30, 2024, Monday // 11:00

New German Passenger Cars to Serve Sofia-Ruse Train Route

Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) is set to operate direct trains on the Sofia-Ruse route starting October 1

Society | September 27, 2024, Friday // 17:02

Poverty Line in Bulgaria to Rise by 21.3% in 2025

The government has set the poverty line in Bulgaria for 2025 at 638 leva (326 euros)

Society | September 27, 2024, Friday // 15:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Society

Sunny Skies and Mild Temperatures Expected Across Bulgaria on October 2

Bulgaria is expected to experience mostly sunny weather on October 2

Society » Environment | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 18:03

Warm October Ahead: Temperatures Set to Reach 30 Degrees in Bulgaria

This week, significant warming is anticipated, with temperatures expected to reach between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius

Society » Environment | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 17:14

Bulgaria Welcomes John Malkovich: "Arms and the Man" Opens at the National Theater

John Malkovich has begun rehearsals for the production of "Arms and the Man"

Society » Culture | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 16:02

Sofia Pride Urges Political Candidates to Support LGBTIQ+ Rights in Bulgaria

Sofia Pride is urging candidates from political parties to endorse their pre-election declaration aimed at safeguarding equality for LGBTIQ+ individuals in Bulgaria

Society | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 15:04

Public Outrage: Sofia's Trams Cleaned with Rakia and Employees’ Own Equipment!

The Bulgarian political party "Spasi Sofia" (Save Sofia) has raised concerns about the hygiene practices in Sofia's public transport system

Society | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 14:46

Important: BG-Alert System Test Postponed Amid Middle East Tensions!

The Ministry of the Interior has announced that the planned testing of the National Early Warning and Disclosure System, including the BG-Alert system, has been postponed

Society | October 1, 2024, Tuesday // 10:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria