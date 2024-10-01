Residents of Sofia to Face Higher Water Costs Following Recent Decision

The Energy and Water Regulation Commission (EWRC) of Bulgaria has approved the business plan for Sofia's water and sanitation operator for the 2022-2026 period during a closed meeting, reports BNR. As a result, the price of water for domestic users of "Sofiyska Voda" will rise to 3.52 leva per cubic meter, including VAT, effective October 1, according to the EWRC press center.

Previously, the water price in Sofia stood at 2.94 leva per cubic meter. Under the approved business plan, projections indicate that the price will further increase to 3.64 leva per cubic meter by 2025 and to 3.80 leva per cubic meter by 2026. Despite these increases, the prices remain significantly lower than the social tolerance threshold and are among the four lowest rates offered by major and medium-sized water supply operators across the country.

The planned investments for the 2022-2026 period amount to 260 million leva, averaging 50 leva million per year. Despite operating without an active business plan since 2022, the investment rate has remained consistent. Furthermore, the operator has met additional commitments to the Capital Municipality concerning Sofia's sewage network.

These planned investments will not only enhance the physical infrastructure managed by the company but also support its digital transformation and innovation initiatives. By the conclusion of the regulatory period in 2026, it is anticipated that water loss within the "Sofiyska Voda" network will decrease to 33.29%, which is considerably lower than the national average.