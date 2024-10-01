October Natural Gas Prices Announced in Bulgaria, Slight Increase Observed

Bulgaria's Energy and Water Regulation Commission (EWRC) has announced that the price of natural gas for October will be set at 63.72 leva per MWh, excluding access, transmission, excise, and VAT charges. This price will apply to "Bulgargaz" EAD, which supplies natural gas to final suppliers and licensed thermal energy producers.

Following an analysis of the data provided by Bulgargaz EAD, the regulator confirmed the price for the upcoming month. This new rate represents an increase of nearly 3 percent compared to September's price.

For October, the price composition includes gas primarily sourced from a long-term contract with Azerbaijan, along with supplies from the Chiren gas storage facility. Additionally, for the first time, liquefied natural gas will be utilized from the newly operational Greek Gas terminal in Alexandroupolis, in which Bulgaria holds a 20 percent stake.

Despite the increase, the October price remains competitive, nearly 10 leva per megawatt hour lower than international market prices, providing Bulgarian consumers with advantages. The EWRC emphasized that the approved price of 63.72 leva per MWh, while 2.9% higher than last month, continues to offer favorable rates for consumers.

The favorable pricing is largely attributed to the stable supply of natural gas under the long-term contract with Azerbaijan, which has helped mitigate further price hikes. The announcement highlighted a 300,000 megawatt-hours increase in contracted quantities, which is expected to reduce the relative share of Azerbaijani gas in the overall mix for October.